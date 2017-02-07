Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0408-1

Rating: important

References: #1020868 #1020873 #1020875 #1020877 #1020882

#1020884 #1020885 #1020890 #1020891 #1020894

#1020896 #1022428

Cross-References: CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243 CVE-2017-3244

CVE-2017-3258 CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291

CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313 CVE-2017-3317

CVE-2017-3318

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:





This mysql version update to 5.5.54 fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2017-3318: Unspecified vulnerability affecting Error Handling

(bsc#1020896)

- CVE-2017-3317: Unspecified vulnerability affecting Logging (bsc#1020894)

- CVE-2017-3313: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the MyISAM component

(bsc#1020890)

- CVE-2017-3312: Insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe,

incomplete CVE-2016-6664 (bsc#1020873)

- CVE-2017-3291: Unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (bsc#1020884)

- CVE-2017-3265: Unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (bsc#1020885)

- CVE-2017-3258: Unspecified vulnerability in the DDL component

(bsc#1020875)

- CVE-2017-3244: Unspecified vulnerability affecing the DML component

(bsc#1020877)

- CVE-2017-3243: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the Charsets

component (bsc#1020891)

- CVE-2017-3238: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the Optimizer

component (bsc#1020882)

- Applications using the client library for MySQL (libmysqlclient.so) had

a use-after-free issue that could cause the applications to crash

(bsc#1022428)



Release Notes:

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-54.html





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12971=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mysql-12971=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x

x86_64):



libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



mysql-debuginfo-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-debugsource-5.5.54-0.35.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



mysql-debuginfo-5.5.54-0.35.1

mysql-debugsource-5.5.54-0.35.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3238.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3243.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3244.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3258.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3265.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3291.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3312.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3313.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3317.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3318.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020868

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020873

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020875

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020877

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020882

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020884

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020885

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020890

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020891

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020894

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020896

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022428



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

