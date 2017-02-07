|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0408-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Di, 7. Februar 2017, 07:44
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0408-1
Rating: important
References: #1020868 #1020873 #1020875 #1020877 #1020882
#1020884 #1020885 #1020890 #1020891 #1020894
#1020896 #1022428
Cross-References: CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243 CVE-2017-3244
CVE-2017-3258 CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291
CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313 CVE-2017-3317
CVE-2017-3318
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This mysql version update to 5.5.54 fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2017-3318: Unspecified vulnerability affecting Error Handling
(bsc#1020896)
- CVE-2017-3317: Unspecified vulnerability affecting Logging (bsc#1020894)
- CVE-2017-3313: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the MyISAM component
(bsc#1020890)
- CVE-2017-3312: Insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe,
incomplete CVE-2016-6664 (bsc#1020873)
- CVE-2017-3291: Unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (bsc#1020884)
- CVE-2017-3265: Unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (bsc#1020885)
- CVE-2017-3258: Unspecified vulnerability in the DDL component
(bsc#1020875)
- CVE-2017-3244: Unspecified vulnerability affecing the DML component
(bsc#1020877)
- CVE-2017-3243: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the Charsets
component (bsc#1020891)
- CVE-2017-3238: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the Optimizer
component (bsc#1020882)
- Applications using the client library for MySQL (libmysqlclient.so) had
a use-after-free issue that could cause the applications to crash
(bsc#1022428)
Release Notes:
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-54.html
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12971=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mysql-12971=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
x86_64):
libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):
libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):
libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
mysql-debuginfo-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-debugsource-5.5.54-0.35.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
mysql-debuginfo-5.5.54-0.35.1
mysql-debugsource-5.5.54-0.35.1
|
|