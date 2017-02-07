Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0408-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Di, 7. Februar 2017, 07:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3265
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3243
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3238
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3244
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3313
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3312

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0408-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1020868 #1020873 #1020875 #1020877 #1020882 
                    #1020884 #1020885 #1020890 #1020891 #1020894 
                    #1020896 #1022428 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243 CVE-2017-3244
                    CVE-2017-3258 CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291
                    CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313 CVE-2017-3317
                    CVE-2017-3318
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This mysql version update to 5.5.54 fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-3318: Unspecified vulnerability affecting Error Handling
     (bsc#1020896)
   - CVE-2017-3317: Unspecified vulnerability affecting Logging (bsc#1020894)
   - CVE-2017-3313: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the MyISAM component
     (bsc#1020890)
   - CVE-2017-3312: Insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe,
     incomplete CVE-2016-6664 (bsc#1020873)
   - CVE-2017-3291: Unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (bsc#1020884)
   - CVE-2017-3265: Unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (bsc#1020885)
   - CVE-2017-3258: Unspecified vulnerability in the DDL component
     (bsc#1020875)
   - CVE-2017-3244: Unspecified vulnerability affecing the DML component
     (bsc#1020877)
   - CVE-2017-3243: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the Charsets
     component (bsc#1020891)
   - CVE-2017-3238: Unspecified vulnerability affecting the Optimizer
     component (bsc#1020882)
   - Applications using the client library for MySQL (libmysqlclient.so) had
     a use-after-free issue that could cause the applications to crash
     (bsc#1022428)

   Release Notes:
   http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-54.html


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-12971=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-mysql-12971=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
 x86_64):

      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-client-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      mysql-debuginfo-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-debugsource-5.5.54-0.35.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      mysql-debuginfo-5.5.54-0.35.1
      mysql-debugsource-5.5.54-0.35.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3238.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3243.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3244.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3258.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3265.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3291.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3312.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3313.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3317.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3318.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020868
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020873
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020875
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020877
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020882
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020884
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020885
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020890
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020891
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020894
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020896
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022428

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Re­thin­kDB unter Apa­che-Li­zenz ge­stellt

3
Fe­do­ra ver­öf­fent­licht ak­tua­li­sier­te Ab­bil­der für Fe­do­ra 25

0
Vor­stands­wahl bei Open­suse wei­ter ver­zö­gert

8
Cros­sO­ver 16.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Augs­bur­ger Li­nu­x-In­fo-Tag 2017

2
GUUG-F­rüh­jahrs­fach­ge­spräch im März in Darm­stadt

0
glibc 2.25 frei­ge­ge­ben

1
Tails 3.0 nur noch mit 64-Bit

6
Letz­te Phase zur Ver­öf­fent­li­chung von De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« ein­ge­lei­tet

4
Hit­a­chi wird Pla­tin-Mit­glied der Linux Foun­da­ti­on
 
Werbung