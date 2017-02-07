Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3175-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 7. Februar 2017, 07:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5388
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5391
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5390
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5396
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5379
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5384
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5387
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5377
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5374
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5385
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5382
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5393
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5389
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5386
Update von: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3175-2
February 06, 2017

firefox regression
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

USN-3175-1 introduced a regression in Firefox.

Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser

Details:

USN-3175-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Firefox. The update caused a
regression on systems where the AppArmor profile for Firefox is set to
enforce mode. This update fixes the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Original advisory details:

 Multiple memory safety issues were discovered in Firefox. If a user were
 tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
 potentially exploit these to cause a denial of service via application
 crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5373, CVE-2017-5374)
 
 JIT code allocation can allow a bypass of ASLR protections in some
 circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
 website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of
 service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5375)
 
 Nicolas GrÃ©goire discovered a use-after-free when manipulating XSL in
 XSLT documents in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening
 a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
 cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
 code. (CVE-2017-5376)
 
 Atte Kettunen discovered a memory corruption issue in Skia in some
 circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
 website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of
 service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5377)
 
 Jann Horn discovered that an object's address could be discovered through
 hashed codes of JavaScript objects shared between pages. If a user were
 tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
 potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-5378)
 
 A use-after-free was discovered in Web Animations in some circumstances.
 If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an
 attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via
 application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5379)
 
 A use-after-free was discovered during DOM manipulation of SVG content in
 some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially
 crafted website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a
 denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
 (CVE-2017-5380)
 
 Jann Horn discovered that the "export" function in the Certificate
 Viewer
 can force local filesystem navigation when the Common Name contains
 slashes. If a user were tricked in to exporting a specially crafted
 certificate, an attacker could potentially exploit this to save content
 with arbitrary filenames in unsafe locations. (CVE-2017-5381)
 
 Jerri Rice discovered that the Feed preview for RSS feeds can be used to
 capture errors and exceptions generated by privileged content. An attacker
 could potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information.
 (CVE-2017-5382)
 
 Armin Razmjou discovered that certain unicode glyphs do not trigger
 punycode display. An attacker could potentially exploit this to spoof the
 URL bar contents. (CVE-2017-5383)
 
 Paul Stone and Alex Chapman discovered that the full URL path is exposed
 to JavaScript functions specified by Proxy Auto-Config (PAC) files. If a
 user has enabled Web Proxy Auto Detect (WPAD), an attacker could
 potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-5384)
 
 Muneaki Nishimura discovered that data sent in multipart channels will
 ignore the Referrer-Policy response headers. An attacker could potentially
 exploit this to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-5385)
 
 Muneaki Nishimura discovered that WebExtensions can affect other
 extensions using the data: protocol. If a user were tricked in to
 installing a specially crafted addon, an attacker could potentially
 exploit this to obtain sensitive information or gain additional
 privileges. (CVE-2017-5386)
 
 Mustafa Hasan discovered that the existence of local files can be
 determined using the <track> element. An attacker could potentially
 exploit this to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2017-5387)
 
 Cullen Jennings discovered that WebRTC can be used to generate large
 amounts of UDP traffic. An attacker could potentially exploit this to
 conduct Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDOS) attacks. (CVE-2017-5388)
 
 Kris Maglione discovered that WebExtensions can use the mozAddonManager
 API by modifying the CSP headers on sites with the appropriate permissions
 and then using host requests to redirect script loads to a malicious site.
 If a user were tricked in to installing a specially crafted addon, an
 attacker could potentially exploit this to install additional addons
 without user permission. (CVE-2017-5389)
 
 Jerri Rice discovered insecure communication methods in the Dev Tools JSON
 Viewer. An attacker could potentially exploit this to gain additional
 privileges. (CVE-2017-5390)
 
 Jerri Rice discovered that about: pages used by content can load
 privileged about: pages in iframes. An attacker could potentially exploit
 this to gain additional privileges, in combination with a
 content-injection bug in one of those about: pages. (CVE-2017-5391)
 
 Stuart Colville discovered that mozAddonManager allows for the
 installation of extensions from the CDN for addons.mozilla.org, a publicly
 accessible site. If a user were tricked in to installing a specially
 crafted addon, an attacker could potentially exploit this, in combination
 with a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack on Mozilla's AMO sites, to
 install additional addons. (CVE-2017-5393)
 
 Filipe Gomes discovered a use-after-free in the media decoder in some
 circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
 website, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of
 service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5396)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  firefox                         51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  firefox                         51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  firefox                         51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.2

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  firefox                         51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.2

After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3175-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3175-1
  https://launchpad.net/bugs/1659922

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/51.0.1+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.2



