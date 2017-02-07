Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-472052ebe5
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 7. Februar 2017, 07:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2596

Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.9.7
Release     : 201.fc25
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

Update Information:

The 4.9.7 update contains a number of important fixes across the tree
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1417812 - CVE-2017-2596 Kernel: kvm: page reference leakage in
 handle_vmon
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1417812
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
