Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in phpMyAdmin

Name : phpMyAdmin

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.6.6

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://www.phpmyadmin.net/

Summary : Handle the administration of MySQL over the World Wide Web

Description :

phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP intended to handle the administration of

MySQL over the World Wide Web. Most frequently used operations are supported

by the user interface (managing databases, tables, fields, relations, indexes,

users, permissions), while you still have the ability to directly execute any

SQL statement.



Features include an intuitive web interface, support for most MySQL features

(browse and drop databases, tables, views, fields and indexes, create, copy,

drop, rename and alter databases, tables, fields and indexes, maintenance

server, databases and tables, with proposals on server configuration, execute,

edit and bookmark any SQL-statement, even batch-queries, manage MySQL users

and privileges, manage stored procedures and triggers), import data from CSV

and SQL, export data to various formats: CSV, SQL, XML, PDF, OpenDocument Text

and Spreadsheet, Word, Excel, LATEX and others, administering multiple servers,

creating PDF graphics of your database layout, creating complex queries using

Query-by-example (QBE), searching globally in a database or a subset of it,

transforming stored data into any format using a set of predefined functions,

like displaying BLOB-data as image or download-link and much more...



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Welcome to **phpMyAdmin 4.6.6**, a release containing security and bug fixes.

This release includes many security fixes of various levels of severity. We

recommend all users upgrade to this release immediately. For full information

on

the vulnerabilities fixed and mitigation factors for users who are unable to

upgrade, refer to the ChangeLog file included with this release and the

security

announcements at https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/ There have been changes

in the behavior of previous version: * Changed the suggested text in the query

window for delete queries to avoid accidental data loss * Re-introduce a page

which shows the output of phpinfo() Aside from the changes and security

improvements, many bugs have been fixed including: * Parsing of SQL queries

with the BINARY function * Syntax error when adding or changing TIMESTAMP

columns with default value as NULL * Broken "Edit" and "Export"

links in the

Routines tab * Creating a new user on older MariaDB servers * Format button in

the SQL tab broken * Fixes for PHP 7.1 * Problems with MySQL servers running

with `lower_case_names=2` * Fixes for several PHP notices/warnings being shown

And many more. Please see the ChangeLog for full details of bugs fixes.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1416000 - phpMyAdmin: DOS in replication status

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416000

[ 2 ] Bug #1415999 - phpMyAdmin: SSRF in replication

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415999

[ 3 ] Bug #1415998 - phpMyAdmin: Cookie attribute injection attack

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415998

[ 4 ] Bug #1415997 - phpMyAdmin: CSS injection in themes

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415997

[ 5 ] Bug #1415996 - phpMyAdmin: DOS vulnerabiltiy in table editing

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415996

[ 6 ] Bug #1415995 - phpMyAdmin: Open redirect

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415995

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade phpMyAdmin' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

