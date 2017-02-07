Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0411-1Rating: importantReferences: #1008253 #1020868 #1020873 #1020875 #1020877 #1020878 #1020882 #1020884 #1020885 #1020891 #1020894 #1020896 #1022428 Cross-References: CVE-2016-6664 CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243 CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3257 CVE-2017-3258 CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291 CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS______________________________________________________________________________ An update that solves 11 vulnerabilities and has two fixes is now available.Description: This mariadb version update to 10.0.29 fixes the following issues: - CVE-2017-3318: unspecified vulnerability affecting Error Handling (bsc#1020896) - CVE-2017-3317: unspecified vulnerability affecting Logging (bsc#1020894) - CVE-2017-3312: insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe, incomplete CVE-2016-6664 (bsc#1020873) - CVE-2017-3291: unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (bsc#1020884) - CVE-2017-3265: unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (bsc#1020885) - CVE-2017-3258: unspecified vulnerability in the DDL component (bsc#1020875) - CVE-2017-3257: unspecified vulnerability affecting InnoDB (bsc#1020878) - CVE-2017-3244: unspecified vulnerability affecing the DML component (bsc#1020877) - CVE-2017-3243: unspecified vulnerability affecting the Charsets component (bsc#1020891) - CVE-2017-3238: unspecified vulnerability affecting the Optimizer component (bsc#1020882) - CVE-2016-6664: Root Privilege Escalation (bsc#1008253) - Applications using the client library for MySQL (libmysqlclient.so) had a use-after-free issue that could cause the applications to crash (bsc#1022428) - notable changes: * XtraDB updated to 5.6.34-79.1 * TokuDB updated to 5.6.34-79.1 * Innodb updated to 5.6.35 * Performance Schema updated to 5.6.35 Release notes and changelog: * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10029-release-notes * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10029-changelogPatch Instructions: To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12: zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-205=1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS: zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-205=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64): libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqld-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqld18-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-client-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-tools-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64): libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqld-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqld18-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-client-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-tools-10.0.29-20.23.1 mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1 - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64): libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1 libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6664.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3238.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3243.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3244.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3257.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3258.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3265.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3291.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3312.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3317.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3318.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008253 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020868 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020873 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020875 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020877 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020878 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020882 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020884 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020885 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020891 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020894 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020896 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022428