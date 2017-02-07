Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0411-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Di, 7. Februar 2017, 18:31
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0411-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1008253 #1020868 #1020873 #1020875 #1020877 
                    #1020878 #1020882 #1020884 #1020885 #1020891 
                    #1020894 #1020896 #1022428 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6664 CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243
                    CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3257 CVE-2017-3258
                    CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291 CVE-2017-3312
                    CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 11 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This mariadb version update to 10.0.29 fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-3318: unspecified vulnerability affecting Error Handling
     (bsc#1020896)
   - CVE-2017-3317: unspecified vulnerability affecting Logging (bsc#1020894)
   - CVE-2017-3312: insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe,
     incomplete CVE-2016-6664 (bsc#1020873)
   - CVE-2017-3291: unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (bsc#1020884)
   - CVE-2017-3265: unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (bsc#1020885)
   - CVE-2017-3258: unspecified vulnerability in the DDL component
     (bsc#1020875)
   - CVE-2017-3257: unspecified vulnerability affecting InnoDB (bsc#1020878)
   - CVE-2017-3244: unspecified vulnerability affecing the DML component
     (bsc#1020877)
   - CVE-2017-3243: unspecified vulnerability affecting the Charsets
     component (bsc#1020891)
   - CVE-2017-3238: unspecified vulnerability affecting the Optimizer
     component (bsc#1020882)
   - CVE-2016-6664: Root Privilege Escalation (bsc#1008253)
   - Applications using the client library for MySQL (libmysqlclient.so) had
     a use-after-free issue that could cause the applications to crash
     (bsc#1022428)

   - notable changes:
     * XtraDB updated to 5.6.34-79.1
     * TokuDB updated to 5.6.34-79.1
     * Innodb updated to 5.6.35
     * Performance Schema updated to 5.6.35

   Release notes and changelog:
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10029-release-notes
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10029-changelog


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-205=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-205=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqld-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqld18-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-client-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-tools-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqld-devel-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqld18-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-client-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-tools-10.0.29-20.23.1
      mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.29-20.23.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-20.23.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6664.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3238.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3243.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3244.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3257.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3258.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3265.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3291.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3312.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3317.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3318.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008253
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020868
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020873
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020875
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020877
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020878
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020882
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020884
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020885
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020891
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020894
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020896
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022428

