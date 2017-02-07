|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0412-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Di, 7. Februar 2017, 18:33
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3243
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3244
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3265
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3257
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3312
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3238
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6664
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3317
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0412-1
Rating: important
References: #1008253 #1020868 #1020873 #1020875 #1020877
#1020878 #1020882 #1020884 #1020885 #1020891
#1020894 #1020896 #1022428
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6664 CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243
CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3257 CVE-2017-3258
CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291 CVE-2017-3312
CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 11 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This mariadb version update to 10.0.29 fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2017-3318: unspecified vulnerability affecting Error Handling
(bsc#1020896)
- CVE-2017-3317: unspecified vulnerability affecting Logging (bsc#1020894)
- CVE-2017-3312: insecure error log file handling in mysqld_safe,
incomplete CVE-2016-6664 (bsc#1020873)
- CVE-2017-3291: unrestricted mysqld_safe's ledir (bsc#1020884)
- CVE-2017-3265: unsafe chmod/chown use in init script (bsc#1020885)
- CVE-2017-3258: unspecified vulnerability in the DDL component
(bsc#1020875)
- CVE-2017-3257: unspecified vulnerability affecting InnoDB (bsc#1020878)
- CVE-2017-3244: unspecified vulnerability affecing the DML component
(bsc#1020877)
- CVE-2017-3243: unspecified vulnerability affecting the Charsets
component (bsc#1020891)
- CVE-2017-3238: unspecified vulnerability affecting the Optimizer
component (bsc#1020882)
- CVE-2016-6664: Root Privilege Escalation (bsc#1008253)
- Applications using the client library for MySQL (libmysqlclient.so) had
a use-after-free issue that could cause the applications to crash
(bsc#1022428)
- notable changes:
* XtraDB updated to 5.6.34-79.1
* TokuDB updated to 5.6.34-79.1
* Innodb updated to 5.6.35
* Performance Schema updated to 5.6.35
Release notes and changelog:
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10029-release-notes
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10029-changelog
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-207=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-207=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqld-devel-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqld18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqld-devel-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqld18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-tools-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-tools-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-tools-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-22.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.29-22.1
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.29-22.1
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.29-22.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6664.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3238.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3243.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3244.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3257.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3258.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3265.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3291.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3312.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3317.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3318.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008253
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020868
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020873
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020875
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020877
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020878
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020882
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020884
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020885
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020891
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020894
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020896
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022428
|
|