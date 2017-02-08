Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Calibre

Name : calibre

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.78.0

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://calibre-ebook.com/

Summary : E-book converter and library manager

Description :

Calibre is meant to be a complete e-library solution. It includes library

management, format conversion, news feeds to ebook conversion as well as

e-book reader sync features.



Calibre is primarily a ebook cataloging program. It manages your ebook

collection for you. It is designed around the concept of the logical book,

i.e. a single entry in the database that may correspond to ebooks in several

formats. It also supports conversion to and from a dozen different ebook

formats.



Supported input formats are: MOBI, LIT, PRC, EPUB, CHM, ODT, HTML, CBR, CBZ,

RTF, TXT, PDF and LRS.



Update Information:



Update to 2.78.0. Fixes bug #1409216

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1417556 - CVE-2016-10187 calibre: Javascript in the book can

access files on the computer using XMLHttpRequest

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1417556

