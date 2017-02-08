Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Calibre
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Calibre
ID: FEDORA-2017-07d308fd81
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 8. Februar 2017, 07:30
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10187

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : calibre
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.78.0
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://calibre-ebook.com/
Summary     : E-book converter and library manager
Description :
Calibre is meant to be a complete e-library solution. It includes library
management, format conversion, news feeds to ebook conversion as well as
e-book reader sync features.

Calibre is primarily a ebook cataloging program. It manages your ebook
collection for you. It is designed around the concept of the logical book,
i.e. a single entry in the database that may correspond to ebooks in several
formats. It also supports conversion to and from a dozen different ebook
formats.

Supported input formats are: MOBI, LIT, PRC, EPUB, CHM, ODT, HTML, CBR, CBZ,
RTF, TXT, PDF and LRS.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 2.78.0. Fixes bug #1409216
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1417556 - CVE-2016-10187 calibre: Javascript in the book can
 access files on the computer using XMLHttpRequest
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1417556
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade calibre' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
