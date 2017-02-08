|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Calibre
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Calibre
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-07d308fd81
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 8. Februar 2017, 07:30
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10187
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : calibre
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.78.0
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://calibre-ebook.com/
Summary : E-book converter and library manager
Description :
Calibre is meant to be a complete e-library solution. It includes library
management, format conversion, news feeds to ebook conversion as well as
e-book reader sync features.
Calibre is primarily a ebook cataloging program. It manages your ebook
collection for you. It is designed around the concept of the logical book,
i.e. a single entry in the database that may correspond to ebooks in several
formats. It also supports conversion to and from a dozen different ebook
formats.
Supported input formats are: MOBI, LIT, PRC, EPUB, CHM, ODT, HTML, CBR, CBZ,
RTF, TXT, PDF and LRS.
Update Information:
Update to 2.78.0. Fixes bug #1409216
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1417556 - CVE-2016-10187 calibre: Javascript in the book can
access files on the computer using XMLHttpRequest
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1417556
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade calibre' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
