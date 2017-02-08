Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for spice
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0419-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1023078 #1023079 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9577 CVE-2016-9578
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This security update for spice fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-9577: A buffer overflow in the spice server could have
     potentially been used by unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary
     code. (bsc#1023078)
   - CVE-2016-9578: Unauthenticated attackers could have caused a denial of
     service via a crafted message. (bsc#1023079)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-228=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libspice-server-devel-0.12.7-3.1
      libspice-server1-0.12.7-3.1
      libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.7-3.1
      spice-client-0.12.7-3.1
      spice-debugsource-0.12.7-3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9577.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9578.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023078
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023079

