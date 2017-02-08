|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0426-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 8. Februar 2017, 18:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5383
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5390
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5386
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5396
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5380
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0426-1
Rating: important
References: #1021814 #1021817 #1021818 #1021819 #1021820
#1021821 #1021822 #1021823 #1021824 #1021991
Cross-References: CVE-2017-5373 CVE-2017-5375 CVE-2017-5376
CVE-2017-5378 CVE-2017-5380 CVE-2017-5383
CVE-2017-5386 CVE-2017-5390 CVE-2017-5396
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
MozillaFirefox 45 ESR was updated to 45.7 to fix the following issues
(bsc#1021991):
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5378: Pointer and frame data leakage of Javascript
objects (bsc#1021818)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5396: Use-after-free with Media Decoder
(bsc#1021821)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5386: WebExtensions can use data: protocol to
affect other extensions (bsc#1021823)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5380: Potential use-after-free during DOM
manipulations (bsc#1021819)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5390: Insecure communication methods in Developer
Tools JSON viewer (bsc#1021820)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5373: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 51 and
Firefox ESR 45.7 (bsc#1021824)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5375: Excessive JIT code allocation allows bypass
of ASLR and DEP (bsc#1021814)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5376: Use-after-free in XSL (bsc#1021817)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5383: Location bar spoofing with unicode
characters (bsc#1021822)
Please see https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-02/
for more information.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-12973=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-devel-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-65.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-65.2
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-65.2
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5373.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5375.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5376.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5378.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5380.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5383.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5386.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5390.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5396.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021814
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021817
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021818
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021819
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021820
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021821
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021822
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021823
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021824
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021991
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|