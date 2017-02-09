Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
ID: USN-3180-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 9. Februar 2017, 07:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5010
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5024
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5019
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5022
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5014
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5017
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5009
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5025
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5006
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5007
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5012
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5011
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5023
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5008
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5026

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3180-1
February 08, 2017

oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.

Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)

Details:

Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,
read uninitialized memory, obtain sensitive information, spoof the
webview URL or other UI components, bypass same origin restrictions or
other security restrictions, cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5006, CVE-2017-5007,
CVE-2017-5008, CVE-2017-5009, CVE-2017-5010, CVE-2017-5011, CVE-2017-5012,
CVE-2017-5014, CVE-2017-5017, CVE-2017-5019, CVE-2017-5022, CVE-2017-5023,
CVE-2017-5024, CVE-2017-5025, CVE-2017-5026)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.20.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3180-1
  CVE-2017-5006, CVE-2017-5007, CVE-2017-5008, CVE-2017-5009,
  CVE-2017-5010, CVE-2017-5011, CVE-2017-5012, CVE-2017-5014,
  CVE-2017-5017, CVE-2017-5019, CVE-2017-5022, CVE-2017-5023,
  CVE-2017-5024, CVE-2017-5025, CVE-2017-5026

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.20.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



