Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <735445b6-5557-9271-7640-574c5f45bef5@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3180-1] Oxide vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3180-1

February 08, 2017



oxide-qt vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.



Software Description:

- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)



Details:



Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,

read uninitialized memory, obtain sensitive information, spoof the

webview URL or other UI components, bypass same origin restrictions or

other security restrictions, cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5006, CVE-2017-5007,

CVE-2017-5008, CVE-2017-5009, CVE-2017-5010, CVE-2017-5011, CVE-2017-5012,

CVE-2017-5014, CVE-2017-5017, CVE-2017-5019, CVE-2017-5022, CVE-2017-5023,

CVE-2017-5024, CVE-2017-5025, CVE-2017-5026)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

liboxideqtcore0 1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.20.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3180-1

CVE-2017-5006, CVE-2017-5007, CVE-2017-5008, CVE-2017-5009,

CVE-2017-5010, CVE-2017-5011, CVE-2017-5012, CVE-2017-5014,

CVE-2017-5017, CVE-2017-5019, CVE-2017-5022, CVE-2017-5023,

CVE-2017-5024, CVE-2017-5025, CVE-2017-5026



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.20.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.20.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







