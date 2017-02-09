Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0427-1

Rating: important

References: #1021814 #1021817 #1021818 #1021819 #1021820

#1021821 #1021822 #1021823 #1021824 #1021991



Cross-References: CVE-2017-5373 CVE-2017-5375 CVE-2017-5376

CVE-2017-5378 CVE-2017-5380 CVE-2017-5383

CVE-2017-5386 CVE-2017-5390 CVE-2017-5396



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has one errata

is now available.



Description:





MozillaFirefox 45 ESR was updated to 45.7 to fix the following issues

(bsc#1021991):



* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5378: Pointer and frame data leakage of Javascript

objects (bsc#1021818)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5396: Use-after-free with Media Decoder

(bsc#1021821)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5386: WebExtensions can use data: protocol to

affect other extensions (bsc#1021823)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5380: Potential use-after-free during DOM

manipulations (bsc#1021819)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5390: Insecure communication methods in Developer

Tools JSON viewer (bsc#1021820)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5373: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 51 and

Firefox ESR 45.7 (bsc#1021824)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5375: Excessive JIT code allocation allows bypass

of ASLR and DEP (bsc#1021814)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5376: Use-after-free in XSL (bsc#1021817)

* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5383: Location bar spoofing with unicode

characters (bsc#1021822)



Please see https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-02/

for more information.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-217=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-217=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1





