|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0427-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Do, 9. Februar 2017, 07:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5378
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5396
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5390
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5380
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5376
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5375
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5373
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5386
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5383
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0427-1
Rating: important
References: #1021814 #1021817 #1021818 #1021819 #1021820
#1021821 #1021822 #1021823 #1021824 #1021991
Cross-References: CVE-2017-5373 CVE-2017-5375 CVE-2017-5376
CVE-2017-5378 CVE-2017-5380 CVE-2017-5383
CVE-2017-5386 CVE-2017-5390 CVE-2017-5396
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 9 vulnerabilities and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
MozillaFirefox 45 ESR was updated to 45.7 to fix the following issues
(bsc#1021991):
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5378: Pointer and frame data leakage of Javascript
objects (bsc#1021818)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5396: Use-after-free with Media Decoder
(bsc#1021821)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5386: WebExtensions can use data: protocol to
affect other extensions (bsc#1021823)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5380: Potential use-after-free during DOM
manipulations (bsc#1021819)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5390: Insecure communication methods in Developer
Tools JSON viewer (bsc#1021820)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5373: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 51 and
Firefox ESR 45.7 (bsc#1021824)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5375: Excessive JIT code allocation allows bypass
of ASLR and DEP (bsc#1021814)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5376: Use-after-free in XSL (bsc#1021817)
* MFSA 2017-02/CVE-2017-5383: Location bar spoofing with unicode
characters (bsc#1021822)
Please see https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-02/
for more information.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-217=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-217=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-devel-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-devel-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-45.7.0esr-99.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-45.7.0esr-99.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5373.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5375.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5376.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5378.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5380.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5383.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5386.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5390.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5396.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021814
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021817
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021818
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021819
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021820
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021821
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021822
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021823
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021824
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021991
--
|
|