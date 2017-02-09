|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|ID:
|DSA-3783-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 9. Februar 2017, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10158
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10159
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10160
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10161
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3783-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Luciano Bello
February 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : php5
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10158 CVE-2016-10159 CVE-2016-10160
CVE-2016-10161
Several issues have been discovered in PHP, a widely-used open source
general-purpose scripting language.
CVE-2016-10158
Loading a TIFF or JPEG malicious file can lead to a Denial-of-Service
attack when the EXIF header is being parsed.
CVE-2016-10159
Loading a malicious phar archive can cause an extensive memory
allocation, leading to a Denial-of-Service attack on 32 bit
computers.
CVE-2016-10160
An attacker might remotely execute arbitrary code using a malicious
phar archive. This is the consequence of an off-by-one memory
corruption.
CVE-2016-10161
An attacker with control of the unserialize() function argument can
cause an out-of-bounce read. This could lead to a Denial-of-Service
attack or a remote code execution.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.6.30+dfsg-0+deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
