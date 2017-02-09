Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3783-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Luciano Bello

February 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : php5

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10158 CVE-2016-10159 CVE-2016-10160

CVE-2016-10161



Several issues have been discovered in PHP, a widely-used open source

general-purpose scripting language.



CVE-2016-10158



Loading a TIFF or JPEG malicious file can lead to a Denial-of-Service

attack when the EXIF header is being parsed.



CVE-2016-10159



Loading a malicious phar archive can cause an extensive memory

allocation, leading to a Denial-of-Service attack on 32 bit

computers.



CVE-2016-10160



An attacker might remotely execute arbitrary code using a malicious

phar archive. This is the consequence of an off-by-one memory

corruption.



CVE-2016-10161



An attacker with control of the unserialize() function argument can

cause an out-of-bounce read. This could lead to a Denial-of-Service

attack or a remote code execution.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 5.6.30+dfsg-0+deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJYm9J1AAoJEG7C3vaP/jd0VUkP/0Yx3o0lF24kLK37t2OYf/DX

kbVlrz6lUgpB5K41E1rQLk/BltM/LeQ+/pxzfrY92IttQfAx4Ls7dzwyD8cGElSC

u1fkrB0/1laDnm8Dp7A4BVITSmk7J7+l5ZaHGjJK4Pu0JLqen/GBvwVSldCpKvL9

M3d2PlUrHQ1VQQEtKSj9axthAuSdaQ6qNnxL3MmeYjY5pNTZ+msoFRHcplTdeihC

gWYXSurs0iFZ3zV8qLvVG5NqZqx1BVVobmDIJNbZ/iq38RhxjEIeYsEysNMLyxKB

Bop8hiSqAqsnssJsOLM8sKslsb5u6LX9YO788zZhJwdn36nsN9Zt3IzsKPdmDaa7

RhKtvDBYjbGTYSA3i+5rbDCZZU6o1cX5/peHuj+4Bp3EZiNaxMkhV98HRRqHAYqm

W6v+5Cyq5Yfd1IQmb+JQWe03RcBIGVaS4ic16yGklFOC1pFW2qwlmP2XQMIqp6Xv

z0X0cELtX0LiAHTI7RQw/Ts7/WmMZg731CdfrWmEl66qPvM5V4uqeT40PHjSqyH3

ubaBoibjBN3b2aWYEYbvgnVatXaQafYF0pXdYQDXUUs6OpousWd/Y+3peB4oQCY5

e1mfsn0odNda8CwU3U37pKg4t57cqouwKT5YjYO8odWurZOkVQjeeLZDTe4SV+8s

kklPqS1NZ/W+oE2Oy7tb

=vVtJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

