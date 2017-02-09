Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: DSA-3783-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 9. Februar 2017, 07:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10158
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10159
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10160
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10161

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3783-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                            Luciano Bello
February 08, 2017                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : php5
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-10158 CVE-2016-10159 CVE-2016-10160
                 CVE-2016-10161

Several issues have been discovered in PHP, a widely-used open source
general-purpose scripting language.

CVE-2016-10158

    Loading a TIFF or JPEG malicious file can lead to a Denial-of-Service
    attack when the EXIF header is being parsed.

CVE-2016-10159

    Loading a malicious phar archive can cause an extensive memory
    allocation, leading to a Denial-of-Service attack on 32 bit
    computers.

CVE-2016-10160

    An attacker might remotely execute arbitrary code using a malicious
    phar archive. This is the consequence of an off-by-one memory
    corruption.

CVE-2016-10161

    An attacker with control of the unserialize() function argument can
    cause an out-of-bounce read. This could lead to a Denial-of-Service
    attack or a remote code execution.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.6.30+dfsg-0+deb8u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your php5 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=vVtJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
