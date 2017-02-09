Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

Name : mariadb Product : Fedora 25 Version : 10.1.21 Release : 1.fc25 URL : http://mariadb.org Summary : A community developed branch of MySQL Description : MariaDB is a community developed branch of MySQL. MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. It is a client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld) and many different client programs and libraries. The base package contains the standard MariaDB/MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.
Important change: * Most of the utilities were move to the new sub-package "server-utils" Other enhancements: (see changelog) * CVE fixes, SPECfile fixes, patches revision, tests blacklist revisions * Preparation and testing of the Cracklib plugin to be added ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: