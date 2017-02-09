Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BitlBee

Name : bitlbee

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 3.5.1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://www.bitlbee.org/

Summary : IRC to other chat networks gateway

Description :

Bitlbee is an IRC to other chat networks gateway. Bitlbee can be used as

an IRC server which forwards everything you say to people on other chat

networks like XMPP/Jabber (including Google Talk and Hipchat), MSN/Skype,

AIM and ICQ, the Twitter microblogging network (and all other Twitter API

compatible services like status.net).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



BitlBee 3.5.1 (30 Jan 2017) =========================== - purple: Fix crash on

file transfer requests from unknown contacts. This was the result of an

incomplete fix in the previous release and may result in remote DoS. Read the

full security advisory at: https://bugs.bitlbee.org/ticket/1282 - After some

investigation we decided to reclassify a crash fix from the previous release as

a security issue. Read the full security advisory at:

https://bugs.bitlbee.org/ticket/1281 - Included help.txt in the release tarball,

which was missing in the previous release and resulted in adding python as a

build dependency. The release tarball of 3.5.1 does not require python.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade bitlbee' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

