Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|ID:
|USN-3194-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 9. Februar 2017, 10:42
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3194-1
February 09, 2017
openjdk-7 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in OpenJDK 7.
Software Description:
- openjdk-7: Open Source Java implementation
Details:
Karthik Bhargavan and Gaetan Leurent discovered that the DES and
Triple DES ciphers were vulnerable to birthday attacks. A remote
attacker could possibly use this flaw to obtain clear text data from
long encrypted sessions. This update moves those algorithms to the
legacy algorithm set and causes them to be used only if no non-legacy
algorithms can be negotiated. (CVE-2016-2183)
It was discovered that OpenJDK accepted ECSDA signatures using
non-canonical DER encoding. An attacker could use this to modify or
expose sensitive data. (CVE-2016-5546)
It was discovered that OpenJDK did not properly verify object
identifier (OID) length when reading Distinguished Encoding Rules
(DER) records, as used in x.509 certificates and elsewhere. An
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (memory
consumption). (CVE-2016-5547)
It was discovered that covert timing channel vulnerabilities existed
in the DSA implementations in OpenJDK. A remote attacker could use
this to expose sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5548)
It was discovered that the URLStreamHandler class in OpenJDK did not
properly parse user information from a URL. A remote attacker could
use this to expose sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5552)
It was discovered that the URLClassLoader class in OpenJDK did not
properly check access control context when downloading class files. A
remote attacker could use this to expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-3231)
It was discovered that the Remote Method Invocation (RMI)
implementation in OpenJDK performed deserialization of untrusted
inputs. A remote attacker could use this to execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-3241)
It was discovered that the Java Authentication and Authorization
Service (JAAS) component of OpenJDK did not properly perform user
search LDAP queries. An attacker could use a specially constructed
LDAP entry to expose or modify sensitive information. (CVE-2017-3252)
It was discovered that the PNGImageReader class in OpenJDK did not
properly handle iTXt and zTXt chunks. An attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (memory consumption). (CVE-2017-3253)
It was discovered that integer overflows existed in the
SocketInputStream and SocketOutputStream classes of OpenJDK. An
attacker could use this to expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-3261)
It was discovered that the atomic field updaters in the
java.util.concurrent.atomic package in OpenJDK did not properly
restrict access to protected field members. An attacker could use
this to specially craft a Java application or applet that could bypass
Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-3272)
It was discovered that a vulnerability existed in the class
construction implementation in OpenJDK. An attacker could use this
to specially craft a Java application or applet that could bypass
Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-3289)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
icedtea-7-jre-jamvm 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3
openjdk-7-jdk 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3
openjdk-7-jre 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3
openjdk-7-jre-headless 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3
openjdk-7-jre-zero 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional
bug fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any
Java applications or applets to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3194-1
CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2016-5546, CVE-2016-5547, CVE-2016-5548,
CVE-2016-5552, CVE-2017-3231, CVE-2017-3241, CVE-2017-3252,
CVE-2017-3253, CVE-2017-3261, CVE-2017-3272, CVE-2017-3289
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-7/7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3
|
|