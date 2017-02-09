Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK



--===============6467635488199491295==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="0ntfKIWw70PvrIHh"

Content-Disposition: inline





--0ntfKIWw70PvrIHh

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3194-1

February 09, 2017



openjdk-7 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in OpenJDK 7.



Software Description:

- openjdk-7: Open Source Java implementation



Details:



Karthik Bhargavan and Gaetan Leurent discovered that the DES and

Triple DES ciphers were vulnerable to birthday attacks. A remote

attacker could possibly use this flaw to obtain clear text data from

long encrypted sessions. This update moves those algorithms to the

legacy algorithm set and causes them to be used only if no non-legacy

algorithms can be negotiated. (CVE-2016-2183)



It was discovered that OpenJDK accepted ECSDA signatures using

non-canonical DER encoding. An attacker could use this to modify or

expose sensitive data. (CVE-2016-5546)



It was discovered that OpenJDK did not properly verify object

identifier (OID) length when reading Distinguished Encoding Rules

(DER) records, as used in x.509 certificates and elsewhere. An

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (memory

consumption). (CVE-2016-5547)



It was discovered that covert timing channel vulnerabilities existed

in the DSA implementations in OpenJDK. A remote attacker could use

this to expose sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5548)



It was discovered that the URLStreamHandler class in OpenJDK did not

properly parse user information from a URL. A remote attacker could

use this to expose sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5552)



It was discovered that the URLClassLoader class in OpenJDK did not

properly check access control context when downloading class files. A

remote attacker could use this to expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2017-3231)



It was discovered that the Remote Method Invocation (RMI)

implementation in OpenJDK performed deserialization of untrusted

inputs. A remote attacker could use this to execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-3241)



It was discovered that the Java Authentication and Authorization

Service (JAAS) component of OpenJDK did not properly perform user

search LDAP queries. An attacker could use a specially constructed

LDAP entry to expose or modify sensitive information. (CVE-2017-3252)



It was discovered that the PNGImageReader class in OpenJDK did not

properly handle iTXt and zTXt chunks. An attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (memory consumption). (CVE-2017-3253)



It was discovered that integer overflows existed in the

SocketInputStream and SocketOutputStream classes of OpenJDK. An

attacker could use this to expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2017-3261)



It was discovered that the atomic field updaters in the

java.util.concurrent.atomic package in OpenJDK did not properly

restrict access to protected field members. An attacker could use

this to specially craft a Java application or applet that could bypass

Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-3272)



It was discovered that a vulnerability existed in the class

construction implementation in OpenJDK. An attacker could use this

to specially craft a Java application or applet that could bypass

Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-3289)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

icedtea-7-jre-jamvm 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3

openjdk-7-jdk 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3

openjdk-7-jre 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3

openjdk-7-jre-headless 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3

openjdk-7-jre-zero 7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional

bug fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any

Java applications or applets to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3194-1

CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2016-5546, CVE-2016-5547, CVE-2016-5548,

CVE-2016-5552, CVE-2017-3231, CVE-2017-3241, CVE-2017-3252,

CVE-2017-3253, CVE-2017-3261, CVE-2017-3272, CVE-2017-3289



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-7/7u121-2.6.8-1ubuntu0.14.04.3





--0ntfKIWw70PvrIHh

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYnANeAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0LygP/3C/cjJt6fvxF35+VMrm1Xyk

rWlaSkkek6wQv2cjYf+HUTxeqefTaF3E6zFMXNnTsSuNGFyno+PLFsYm0fTaEfbB

Ri4gMdT+l/BxPfDs53XR9shHQFSb40MyoMW/scguGDJWBJCOnTdFE4VVUWxIE9DK

xCZ7HcmDtg05KCBoW0fZuu/KjX46GzYHiL5ngE84bYWFwEO6RGRTwhSVpXX/3ieC

lAAS7aZZNCINahEQrtrd6jF4WLOicHodOXKDSKuJPacApTeBUbVyB0eYY5dDDTsM

LQMdxeAK1bNsgcqAVWDetonFSBqoKApmsvH13wncWFx+FaO5pdOBQ7WRCMDhfrSP

iT13ipWrl9eqyNe8mT1BBUu5vFgUDlKKLwLIz0xFHeyUECi6mfG9bilfVdC3KA14

rVzsa2bSbEGvhikcGMm80yLM7/u4R1jC0P1Jv50orody4+r7iSgFBMLB5ZPBQ74N

2nw4JMuun+v8ihfoxX0fML/TkNQfVngw7KJnbrPPWIazduRZ6uU5hm9WkTWaxJTp

oxdzziUU90pwPmHcdr/JuvWKJjaxJzTP7c6T4GytiM4Xo80IlhrOEECNI7397Y45

mhz9FG1ZtZ25sV3a/o/i3XQmKfWBiDepetAFLeXv3lcwVC6TImAcO1UzEbzgnIY+

+XhpLQ4UaF7Bp1pUYLAG

=z7Fk

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--0ntfKIWw70PvrIHh--





--===============6467635488199491295==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============6467635488199491295==--

