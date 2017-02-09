|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC
|Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC
|DSA-3784-1
|Debian
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Do, 9. Februar 2017, 20:23
Originalnachricht
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3784-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
February 09, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : viewvc
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5938
Debian Bug : 854681
Thomas Gerbet discovered that viewvc, a web interface for CVS and
Subversion repositories, did not properly sanitize user input. This
problem resulted in a potential Cross-Site Scripting vulnerability.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.22-1+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.26-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your viewvc packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
