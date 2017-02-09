Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3784-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

February 09, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : viewvc

CVE ID : CVE-2017-5938

Debian Bug : 854681



Thomas Gerbet discovered that viewvc, a web interface for CVS and

Subversion repositories, did not properly sanitize user input. This

problem resulted in a potential Cross-Site Scripting vulnerability.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.1.22-1+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.1.26-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your viewvc packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

