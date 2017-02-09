Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC
ID: DSA-3784-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 9. Februar 2017, 20:23
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5938

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3784-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
February 09, 2017                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : viewvc
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-5938
Debian Bug     : 854681

Thomas Gerbet discovered that viewvc, a web interface for CVS and
Subversion repositories, did not properly sanitize user input. This
problem resulted in a potential Cross-Site Scripting vulnerability.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.22-1+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.26-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your viewvc packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlicdRIACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWQwEwf9EJ/jcrEHW7ECp589COrLXTjOg72/j3p+6AbgSP2PPrCzXxECh+aYT0AL
IVxQqU0POn1u1srVdGOuNEUryKvuD3Sqel9Xu+/aBHQ/wf+AUcfMz5oqx00PWCpF
+0bN9xZLRrp4JVAR4fhen19g7IHLv79us43q6E/Ak94amHW1v0F8saSEfOjzvaJs
VJsTpDjCLbXtzsfD6NkDexwTFjtZK3SlJ2g3ZP+UnXgsH1m462xhiE7wcmnAmAZ6
yAe/mO+6N0za05DLZ9Opa0V75IWvvAl2/XMBC9+buFzBcrmx812dC1iDevSjshj6
5OCJ5xPlt2oWobJ7j4ZFAHRG9M86kg==
=+kGE
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
