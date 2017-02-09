Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Firejail
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Firejail
ID: 201702-03
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 9. Februar 2017, 20:25
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5940
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48
https://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--WTot5TDdDqd25KqLH2Vdp915hCvf4gNe1
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="4sGaWxkbR8jaWIkBPpNSoECDh7GPUlkjI";
 protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <73b433c4-3067-0bcc-b4e4-0914651a3a36@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201702-03 ] Firejail: Privilege escalation

--4sGaWxkbR8jaWIkBPpNSoECDh7GPUlkjI
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201702-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: High
    Title: Firejail: Privilege escalation
     Date: February 09, 2017
     Bugs: #607382
       ID: 201702-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Firejail is vulnerable to the escalation of privileges due to an
incomplete fix for CVE-2017-5180.

Background
==========

A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by
restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using
Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/firejail           < 0.9.44.8               >= 0.9.44.8
  2  sys-apps/firejail-lts      < 0.9.38.10              >= 0.9.38.10
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

The unaffected packages listed in GLSA 201612-48 had an incomplete fix
as reported by Sebastian Krahmer of SuSE. This has been properly
patched in the latest releases.

Impact
======

An attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a Denial of
Service condition, or escalate privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Firejail users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.8"

All Firejail-lts users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.10"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5940
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5940
[ 2 ] Firejail Release Notes
      https://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/
[ 3 ] GLSA 201612-48
      https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-03

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--4sGaWxkbR8jaWIkBPpNSoECDh7GPUlkjI--

--WTot5TDdDqd25KqLH2Vdp915hCvf4gNe1
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0
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=Rq+Y
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--WTot5TDdDqd25KqLH2Vdp915hCvf4gNe1--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

2
An­dro­id Wear 2.0 er­schie­nen

2
Mo­zil­la bin­det Fi­re­fox an Rust

4
Si­cher­heit von We­bKit leicht ver­bes­sert

0
Ne­thSer­ver 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

10
Gr­se­cu­ri­ty schützt Li­nu­x-Ker­nel vor Re­turn Ori­en­ted Pro­grammin­g-An­grif­fen

12
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.7 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Opera 43 ver­bes­sert Ge­schwin­dig­keit

4
Spio­na­ge-Spiel »Hit­man« nächs­te Woche für Linux

0
Pro­gramm der Chem­nit­zer Li­nu­x-Ta­ge 2017 vor­ge­stellt

0
Re­thin­kDB unter Apa­che-Li­zenz ge­stellt
 
Werbung