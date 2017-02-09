Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Firejail

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201702-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: High

Title: Firejail: Privilege escalation

Date: February 09, 2017

Bugs: #607382

ID: 201702-03



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Firejail is vulnerable to the escalation of privileges due to an

incomplete fix for CVE-2017-5180.



Background

==========



A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by

restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using

Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/firejail < 0.9.44.8 >= 0.9.44.8

2 sys-apps/firejail-lts < 0.9.38.10 >= 0.9.38.10

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



The unaffected packages listed in GLSA 201612-48 had an incomplete fix

as reported by Sebastian Krahmer of SuSE. This has been properly

patched in the latest releases.



Impact

======



An attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a Denial of

Service condition, or escalate privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Firejail users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.8"



All Firejail-lts users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.10"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5940

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5940

[ 2 ] Firejail Release Notes

https://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/

[ 3 ] GLSA 201612-48

https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-03



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





