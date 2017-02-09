|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Firejail
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Firejail
|ID:
|201702-03
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Do, 9. Februar 2017, 20:25
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5940
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48
https://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201702-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: High
Title: Firejail: Privilege escalation
Date: February 09, 2017
Bugs: #607382
ID: 201702-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Firejail is vulnerable to the escalation of privileges due to an
incomplete fix for CVE-2017-5180.
Background
==========
A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by
restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using
Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-apps/firejail < 0.9.44.8 >= 0.9.44.8
2 sys-apps/firejail-lts < 0.9.38.10 >= 0.9.38.10
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
The unaffected packages listed in GLSA 201612-48 had an incomplete fix
as reported by Sebastian Krahmer of SuSE. This has been properly
patched in the latest releases.
Impact
======
An attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a Denial of
Service condition, or escalate privileges.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Firejail users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.8"
All Firejail-lts users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.10"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5940
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5940
[ 2 ] Firejail Release Notes
https://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/
[ 3 ] GLSA 201612-48
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201702-03
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
