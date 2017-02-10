|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0437-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA
|Datum:
|Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:15
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0437-1
Rating: important
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 20 vulnerabilities and has 79 fixes
is now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 kernel was updated to 3.0.101-94 to
receive various security and bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-5551: tmpfs: clear S_ISGID when setting posix ACLs
(bsc#1021258).
- CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not
properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS
option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary
kernel memory locations
or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by leveraging access to a
/dev/sg device NOTE: this vulnerability existed because of an
incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9576 (bnc#1017710).
- CVE-2016-5696: TCP, when using a large Window Size, made it easier for
remote attackers to guess sequence numbers and cause a denial of service
(connection loss) to persistent TCP connections by repeatedly injecting
a TCP RST packet, especially in protocols that use long-lived
connections, such as BGP (bnc#989152).
- CVE-2015-1350: The VFS subsystem in the Linux kernel 3.x provided an
incomplete set of requirements for setattr
operations that underspecified removing extended privilege attributes,
which allowed local users to cause a denial
of service (capability stripping) via a failed invocation of a system
call, as demonstrated by using chown to remove a capability from the
ping or Wireshark dumpcap program (bnc#914939).
- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the
Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum
fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users
to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer
overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).
- CVE-2016-8399: An elevation of privilege vulnerability in the kernel
networking subsystem could enable a local malicious application to
execute arbitrary code within the context of the kernel. This issue is
rated as Moderate because it first requires compromising a privileged
process and current compiler optimizations restrict access to the
vulnerable code. (bnc#1014746).
- CVE-2016-9793: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
corruption and system crash)
or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the
CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the
(1) SO_SNDBUFFORCE or (2) SO_RCVBUFFORCE option (bnc#1013531).
- CVE-2012-6704: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
corruption and system crash)
or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the
CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the
(1) SO_SNDBUF or (2) SO_RCVBUF option (bnc#1013542).
- CVE-2016-9756: arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in the Linux kernel did not
properly initialize Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases, which
allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack
memory via a crafted application (bnc#1013038).
- CVE-2016-9685: Multiple memory leaks in error paths in
fs/xfs/xfs_attr_list.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause
a denial of service (memory consumption) via crafted XFS filesystem
operations (bnc#1012832).
- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
the Linux kernel lacked chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
data (bnc#1011685).
- CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop
function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop operation
even if the corresponding start operation had failed (bnc#1010716).
- CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in
block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).
- CVE-2013-6368: The KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users
to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (system crash) via a
VAPIC synchronization operation involving a page-end address
(bnc#853052).
- CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in
drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data
structure (bnc#1010507).
- CVE-2016-7916: Race condition in the environ_read function in
fs/proc/base.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain
sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a /proc/*/environ
file during a process-setup time interval in which environment-variable
copying is incomplete (bnc#1010467).
- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel, in certain
unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- 8250_pci: Fix potential use-after-free in error path (bsc#1013070).
- KABI fix (bsc#1014410).
- apparmor: fix IRQ stack overflow during free_profile (bsc#1009875).
- be2net: Do not leak iomapped memory on removal (bug#925065).
- block_dev: do not test bdev->bd_contains when it is not stable
(bsc#1008557).
- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).
- bnx2x: Correct ringparam estimate when DOWN (bsc#1020214).
- crypto: add ghash-generic in the supported.conf(bsc#1016824)
- crypto: aesni - Add support for 192 & 256 bit keys to AESNI RFC4106
(bsc#913387).
- dm: do not call dm_sync_table() when creating new devices (bnc#901809).
- drm/mgag200: Added support for the new deviceID for G200eW3 (bnc#1019348)
- ext3: Avoid premature failure of ext3_has_free_blocks() (bsc#1016668).
- ext4: do not leave i_crtime.tv_sec uninitialized (bsc#1013018).
- ext4: fix reference counting bug on block allocation error (bsc#1013018).
- futex: Acknowledge a new waiter in counter before plist (bsc#851603).
- futex: Drop refcount if requeue_pi() acquired the rtmutex (bsc#851603).
- hpilo: Add support for iLO5 (bsc#999101).
- ibmveth: calculate gso_segs for large packets (bsc#1019165).
- ibmveth: set correct gso_size and gso_type (bsc#1019165).
- igb: Enable SR-IOV configuration via PCI sysfs interface (bsc#909491
FATE#317388).
- igb: Fix NULL assignment to incorrect variable in igb_reset_q_vector
(bsc#795297 FATE#313656).
- igb: Fix oops caused by missing queue pairing (bsc#909491 FATE#317388).
- igb: Fix oops on changing number of rings (bsc#909491 FATE#317388).
- igb: Remove unnecessary flag setting in igb_set_flag_queue_pairs()
(bsc#909491 FATE#317388).
- igb: Unpair the queues when changing the number of queues (bsc#909491
FATE#317388).
- kexec: add a kexec_crash_loaded() function (bsc#973691).
- kvm: APIC: avoid instruction emulation for EOI writes (bsc#989680).
- kvm: Distangle eventfd code from irqchip (bsc#989680).
- kvm: Iterate over only vcpus that are preempted (bsc#989680).
- kvm: Record the preemption status of vcpus using preempt notifiers
(bsc#989680).
- kvm: VMX: Pass vcpu to __vmx_complete_interrupts (bsc#989680).
- kvm: fold kvm_pit_timer into kvm_kpit_state (bsc#989680).
- kvm: make processes waiting on vcpu mutex killable (bsc#989680).
- kvm: nVMX: Add preemption timer support (bsc#989680).
- kvm: remove a wrong hack of delivery PIT intr to vcpu0 (bsc#989680).
- kvm: use symbolic constant for nr interrupts (bsc#989680).
- kvm: x86: Remove support for reporting coalesced APIC IRQs (bsc#989680).
- kvm: x86: Run PIT work in own kthread (bsc#989680).
- kvm: x86: limit difference between kvmclock updates (bsc#989680).
- libata: introduce ata_host->n_tags to avoid oops on SAS controllers
(bsc#871728).
- libata: remove n_tags to avoid kABI breakage (bsc#871728).
- libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS
response (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).
- libfc: Update rport reference counting (bsc#953233).
- libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).
- libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).
- libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).
- locking/mutex: Explicitly mark task as running after wakeup
(bsc#1012411).
- memstick: mspro_block: add missing curly braces (bsc#1016688).
- mlx4: Fix error flow when sending mads under SRIOV (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- mlx4: Fix incorrect MC join state bit-masking on SR-IOV (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- mlx4: Fix memory leak if QP creation failed (bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
- mlx4: Fix potential deadlock when sending mad to wire (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- mlx4: Forbid using sysfs to change RoCE pkeys (bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
- mlx4: Use correct subnet-prefix in QP1 mads under SR-IOV (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- mlx4: add missing braces in verify_qp_parameters (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- mm/memory_hotplug.c: check for missing sections in
test_pages_in_a_zone() (bnc#961589).
- mm: fix crashes from mbind() merging vmas (bnc#1005877).
- mpi: Fix NULL ptr dereference in mpi_powm() [ver #3] (bsc#1011820).
- mremap: enforce rmap src/dst vma ordering in case of vma_merge()
succeeding in copy_vma() (bsc#1008645).
- net/mlx4: Copy/set only sizeof struct mlx4_eqe bytes (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- net/mlx4_core: Allow resetting VF admin mac to zero (bsc#919382
FATE#317529).
- net/mlx4_core: Avoid returning success in case of an error flow
(bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
- net/mlx4_core: Do not BUG_ON during reset when PCI is offline
(bsc#924708).
- net/mlx4_core: Do not access comm channel if it has not yet been
initialized (bsc#924708).
- net/mlx4_core: Fix error message deprecation for ConnectX-2 cards
(bsc#919382 FATE#317529).
- net/mlx4_core: Fix the resource-type enum in res tracker to conform to
FW spec (bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
- net/mlx4_core: Implement pci_resume callback (bsc#924708).
- net/mlx4_core: Update the HCA core clock frequency after INIT_PORT
(bug#919382 FATE#317529).
- net/mlx4_en: Choose time-stamping shift value according to HW frequency
(bsc#919382 FATE#317529).
- net/mlx4_en: Fix HW timestamp init issue upon system startup (bsc#919382
FATE#317529).
- net/mlx4_en: Fix potential deadlock in port statistics flow (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- net/mlx4_en: Move filters cleanup to a proper location (bsc#786036
FATE#314304).
- net/mlx4_en: Remove dependency between timestamping capability and
service_task (bsc#919382 FATE#317529).
- net/mlx4_en: fix spurious timestamping callbacks (bsc#919382
FATE#317529).
- netfront: do not truncate grant references.
- nfsv4: Cap the transport reconnection timer at 1/2 lease period
(bsc#1014410).
- nfsv4: Cleanup the setting of the nfs4 lease period (bsc#1014410).
- nfsv4: Handle timeouts correctly when probing for lease validity
(bsc#1014410).
- nvme: Automatic namespace rescan (bsc#1017686).
- nvme: Metadata format support (bsc#1017686).
- ocfs2: fix BUG_ON() in ocfs2_ci_checkpointed() (bnc#1019783).
- posix-timers: Remove remaining uses of tasklist_lock (bnc#997401).
- posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock for task clock
sample (bnc#997401).
- posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock on timer
deletion (bnc#997401).
- powerpc/MSI: Fix race condition in tearing down MSI interrupts
(bsc#1010201).
- powerpc/mm/hash64: Fix subpage protection with 4K HPTE config
(bsc#1010201).
- powerpc/numa: Fix multiple bugs in memory_hotplug_max() (bsc#1010201).
- powerpc/pseries: Use H_CLEAR_HPT to clear MMU hash table during kexec
(bsc#1003813).
- powerpc: fix typo 'CONFIG_PPC_CPU' (bsc#1010201).
- powerpc: scan_features() updates incorrect bits for REAL_LE
(bsc#1010201).
- printk/sched: Introduce special printk_sched() for those awkward
(bsc#996541).
- ptrace: __ptrace_may_access() should not deny sub-threads (bsc#1012851).
- qlcnic: fix a loop exit condition better (bsc#909350 FATE#317546).
- qlcnic: use the correct ring in qlcnic_83xx_process_rcv_ring_diag()
(bnc#800999 FATE#313899).
- reiserfs: fix race in prealloc discard (bsc#987576).
- rpm/constraints.in: Bump ppc64 disk requirements to fix OBS builds again
- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Export a make-stderr.log file (bsc#1012422)
- rt2x00: fix rfkill regression on rt2500pci (bnc#748806).
- s390/zcrypt: kernel: Fix invalid domain response handling (bsc#1016320).
- scsi: Fix erratic device offline during EH (bsc#993832).
- scsi: lpfc: Set elsiocb contexts to NULL after freeing it (bsc#996557).
- scsi: lpfc: avoid double free of resource identifiers (bsc#989896).
- scsi_error: count medium access timeout only once per EH run
(bsc#993832).
- scsi_error: fixup crash in scsi_eh_reset (bsc#993832)
- serial: 8250_pci: Detach low-level driver during PCI error recovery
(bsc#1013070).
- sunrpc: Enforce an upper limit on the number of cached credentials
(bsc#1012917).
- sunrpc: Fix reconnection timeouts (bsc#1014410).
- sunrpc: Fix two issues with drop_caches and the sunrpc auth cache
(bsc#1012917).
- sunrpc: Limit the reconnect backoff timer to the max RPC message timeout
(bsc#1014410).
- tcp: fix inet6_csk_route_req() for link-local addresses (bsc#1010175).
- tcp: pass fl6 to inet6_csk_route_req() (bsc#1010175).
- tcp: plug dst leak in tcp_v6_conn_request() (bsc#1010175).
- tcp: use inet6_csk_route_req() in tcp_v6_send_synack() (bsc#1010175).
- tg3: Fix temperature reporting (bnc#790588 FATE#313912).
- usb: console: fix potential use after free (bsc#1015817).
- usb: console: fix uninitialised ldisc semaphore (bsc#1015817).
- usb: cp210x: Corrected USB request type definitions (bsc#1015932).
- usb: cp210x: relocate private data from USB interface to port
(bsc#1015932).
- usb: cp210x: work around cp2108 GET_LINE_CTL bug (bsc#1015932).
- usb: ftdi_sio: fix null deref at port probe (bsc#1015796).
- usb: ipaq.c: fix a timeout loop (bsc#1015848).
- usb: opticon: fix non-atomic allocation in write path (bsc#1015803).
- usb: option: fix runtime PM handling (bsc#1015752).
- usb: serial: cp210x: add 16-bit register access functions (bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: cp210x: add 8-bit and 32-bit register access functions
(bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: cp210x: add new access functions for large registers
(bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: cp210x: fix hardware flow-control disable (bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: fix potential use-after-free after failed probe
(bsc#1015828).
- usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in attach error path
(bsc#1016505).
- usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in probe error path
(bsc#1016505).
- usb: serial: keyspan: fix use-after-free in probe error path
(bsc#1016520).
- usb: sierra: fix AA deadlock in open error path (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix remote wakeup (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak in resume error path (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak on disconnect (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix use after free at suspend/resume (bsc#1015561).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix potential blocked I/O after resume (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix race between write and resume (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak at shutdown (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak in write error path (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix write and suspend race (bsc#1015760).
- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
- usblp: do not set TASK_INTERRUPTIBLE before lock (bsc#1015844).
- xenbus: do not invoke is_ready() for most device states (bsc#987333).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-kernel-12977=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-kernel-12977=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA:
zypper in -t patch slexsp3-kernel-12977=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-12977=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (noarch):
kernel-docs-3.0.101-94.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-default-base-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-source-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-syms-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-trace-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
kernel-ec2-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-xen-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (s390x):
kernel-default-man-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64):
kernel-bigmem-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-bigmem-base-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-bigmem-devel-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ppc64-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ppc64-base-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ppc64-devel-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):
kernel-pae-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-extra-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 x86_64):
kernel-xen-extra-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (x86_64):
kernel-trace-extra-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (ppc64):
kernel-ppc64-extra-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586):
kernel-pae-extra-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-default-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-trace-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-trace-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-trace-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-xen-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (ppc64):
kernel-bigmem-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-bigmem-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ppc64-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-ppc64-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586):
kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-pae-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
kernel-pae-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
References:
|
|