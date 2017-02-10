Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0437-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA
Datum: Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:15
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5551
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8632
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1350
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9685
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5696
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8962
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10088
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7916
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2004-0230
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2013-6368
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7910
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2012-6704
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9756
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8399
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8964
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8646
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8633

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0437-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1003813 #1005877 #1007615 #1008557 #1008645 
                    #1008831 #1008833 #1008893 #1009875 #1010150 
                    #1010175 #1010201 #1010467 #1010501 #1010507 
                    #1010711 #1010713 #1010716 #1011685 #1011820 
                    #1012183 #1012411 #1012422 #1012832 #1012851 
                    #1012852 #1012917 #1013018 #1013038 #1013042 
                    #1013070 #1013531 #1013542 #1014410 #1014454 
                    #1014746 #1015561 #1015752 #1015760 #1015796 
                    #1015803 #1015817 #1015828 #1015844 #1015848 
                    #1015878 #1015932 #1016320 #1016505 #1016520 
                    #1016668 #1016688 #1016824 #1016831 #1017686 
                    #1017710 #1019079 #1019148 #1019165 #1019348 
                    #1019783 #1020214 #1021258 #748806 #786036 
                    #790588 #795297 #800999 #821612 #824171 #851603 
                    #853052 #871728 #901809 #909350 #909491 #913387 
                    #914939 #919382 #924708 #925065 #953233 #961589 
                    #962846 #969340 #973691 #987333 #987576 #989152 
                    #989680 #989896 #990245 #992991 #993739 #993832 
                    #996541 #996557 #997401 #999101 
Cross-References:   CVE-2004-0230 CVE-2012-6704 CVE-2013-6368
                    CVE-2015-1350 CVE-2015-8962 CVE-2015-8964
                    CVE-2016-10088 CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-7910
                    CVE-2016-7911 CVE-2016-7916 CVE-2016-8399
                    CVE-2016-8632 CVE-2016-8633 CVE-2016-8646
                    CVE-2016-9555 CVE-2016-9685 CVE-2016-9756
                    CVE-2016-9793 CVE-2017-5551
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 20 vulnerabilities and has 79 fixes
   is now available.

Description:



   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 11 SP4 kernel was updated to 3.0.101-94 to
   receive various security and bugfixes.


   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-5551: tmpfs: clear S_ISGID when setting posix ACLs
     (bsc#1021258).
   - CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not
     properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS
     option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary
     kernel memory locations
     or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by leveraging access to a
      /dev/sg device NOTE: this vulnerability existed because of an
      incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9576 (bnc#1017710).
   - CVE-2016-5696: TCP, when using a large Window Size, made it easier for
     remote attackers to guess sequence numbers and cause a denial of service
     (connection loss) to persistent TCP connections by repeatedly injecting
     a TCP RST packet, especially in protocols that use long-lived
     connections, such as BGP (bnc#989152).
   - CVE-2015-1350: The VFS subsystem in the Linux kernel 3.x provided an
     incomplete set of requirements for setattr
     operations that underspecified removing extended privilege attributes,
      which allowed local users to cause a denial
     of service (capability stripping) via a failed invocation of a system
      call, as demonstrated by using chown to remove a capability from the
      ping or Wireshark dumpcap program (bnc#914939).
   - CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the
     Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum
     fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users
     to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer
     overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).
   - CVE-2016-8399: An elevation of privilege vulnerability in the kernel
     networking subsystem could enable a local malicious application to
     execute arbitrary code within the context of the kernel. This issue is
     rated as Moderate because it first requires compromising a privileged
     process and current compiler optimizations restrict access to the
     vulnerable code. (bnc#1014746).
   - CVE-2016-9793: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
     Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
     which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
     corruption and system crash)
     or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the
      CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the
      (1) SO_SNDBUFFORCE or (2) SO_RCVBUFFORCE option (bnc#1013531).
   - CVE-2012-6704: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
     Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
     which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
     corruption and system crash)
     or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the
      CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the
      (1) SO_SNDBUF or (2) SO_RCVBUF option (bnc#1013542).
   - CVE-2016-9756: arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in the Linux kernel did not
     properly initialize Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases, which
     allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack
     memory via a crafted application (bnc#1013038).
   - CVE-2016-9685: Multiple memory leaks in error paths in
     fs/xfs/xfs_attr_list.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause
     a denial of service (memory consumption) via crafted XFS filesystem
     operations (bnc#1012832).
   - CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
     in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
     crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
   - CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
     the Linux kernel lacked chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
     allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
     slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
     data (bnc#1011685).
   - CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop
     function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop operation
     even if the corresponding start operation had failed (bnc#1010716).
   - CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in
     block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
     ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).
   - CVE-2013-6368: The KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (system crash) via a
     VAPIC synchronization operation involving a page-end address
     (bnc#853052).
   - CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in
     drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data
     structure (bnc#1010507).
   - CVE-2016-7916: Race condition in the environ_read function in
     fs/proc/base.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to obtain
     sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a /proc/*/environ
     file during a process-setup time interval in which environment-variable
     copying is incomplete (bnc#1010467).
   - CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
     Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
     attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
     has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
   - CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel, in certain
     unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to execute
     arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - 8250_pci: Fix potential use-after-free in error path (bsc#1013070).
   - KABI fix (bsc#1014410).
   - apparmor: fix IRQ stack overflow during free_profile (bsc#1009875).
   - be2net: Do not leak iomapped memory on removal (bug#925065).
   - block_dev: do not test bdev->bd_contains when it is not stable
     (bsc#1008557).
   - bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).
   - bnx2x: Correct ringparam estimate when DOWN (bsc#1020214).
   - crypto: add ghash-generic in the supported.conf(bsc#1016824)
   - crypto: aesni - Add support for 192 & 256 bit keys to AESNI RFC4106
     (bsc#913387).
   - dm: do not call dm_sync_table() when creating new devices (bnc#901809).
   - drm/mgag200: Added support for the new deviceID for G200eW3 (bnc#1019348)
   - ext3: Avoid premature failure of ext3_has_free_blocks() (bsc#1016668).
   - ext4: do not leave i_crtime.tv_sec uninitialized (bsc#1013018).
   - ext4: fix reference counting bug on block allocation error (bsc#1013018).
   - futex: Acknowledge a new waiter in counter before plist (bsc#851603).
   - futex: Drop refcount if requeue_pi() acquired the rtmutex (bsc#851603).
   - hpilo: Add support for iLO5 (bsc#999101).
   - ibmveth: calculate gso_segs for large packets (bsc#1019165).
   - ibmveth: set correct gso_size and gso_type (bsc#1019165).
   - igb: Enable SR-IOV configuration via PCI sysfs interface (bsc#909491
     FATE#317388).
   - igb: Fix NULL assignment to incorrect variable in igb_reset_q_vector
     (bsc#795297 FATE#313656).
   - igb: Fix oops caused by missing queue pairing (bsc#909491 FATE#317388).
   - igb: Fix oops on changing number of rings (bsc#909491 FATE#317388).
   - igb: Remove unnecessary flag setting in igb_set_flag_queue_pairs()
     (bsc#909491 FATE#317388).
   - igb: Unpair the queues when changing the number of queues (bsc#909491
     FATE#317388).
   - kexec: add a kexec_crash_loaded() function (bsc#973691).
   - kvm: APIC: avoid instruction emulation for EOI writes (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: Distangle eventfd code from irqchip (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: Iterate over only vcpus that are preempted (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: Record the preemption status of vcpus using preempt notifiers
     (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: VMX: Pass vcpu to __vmx_complete_interrupts (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: fold kvm_pit_timer into kvm_kpit_state (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: make processes waiting on vcpu mutex killable (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: nVMX: Add preemption timer support (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: remove a wrong hack of delivery PIT intr to vcpu0 (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: use symbolic constant for nr interrupts (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: x86: Remove support for reporting coalesced APIC IRQs (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: x86: Run PIT work in own kthread (bsc#989680).
   - kvm: x86: limit difference between kvmclock updates (bsc#989680).
   - libata: introduce ata_host->n_tags to avoid oops on SAS controllers
     (bsc#871728).
   - libata: remove n_tags to avoid kABI breakage (bsc#871728).
   - libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS
     response (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).
   - libfc: Update rport reference counting (bsc#953233).
   - libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).
   - locking/mutex: Explicitly mark task as running after wakeup
     (bsc#1012411).
   - memstick: mspro_block: add missing curly braces (bsc#1016688).
   - mlx4: Fix error flow when sending mads under SRIOV (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - mlx4: Fix incorrect MC join state bit-masking on SR-IOV (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - mlx4: Fix memory leak if QP creation failed (bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
   - mlx4: Fix potential deadlock when sending mad to wire (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - mlx4: Forbid using sysfs to change RoCE pkeys (bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
   - mlx4: Use correct subnet-prefix in QP1 mads under SR-IOV (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - mlx4: add missing braces in verify_qp_parameters (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - mm/memory_hotplug.c: check for missing sections in
     test_pages_in_a_zone() (bnc#961589).
   - mm: fix crashes from mbind() merging vmas (bnc#1005877).
   - mpi: Fix NULL ptr dereference in mpi_powm() [ver #3] (bsc#1011820).
   - mremap: enforce rmap src/dst vma ordering in case of vma_merge()
     succeeding in copy_vma() (bsc#1008645).
   - net/mlx4: Copy/set only sizeof struct mlx4_eqe bytes (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - net/mlx4_core: Allow resetting VF admin mac to zero (bsc#919382
     FATE#317529).
   - net/mlx4_core: Avoid returning success in case of an error flow
     (bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
   - net/mlx4_core: Do not BUG_ON during reset when PCI is offline
     (bsc#924708).
   - net/mlx4_core: Do not access comm channel if it has not yet been
     initialized (bsc#924708).
   - net/mlx4_core: Fix error message deprecation for ConnectX-2 cards
     (bsc#919382 FATE#317529).
   - net/mlx4_core: Fix the resource-type enum in res tracker to conform to
     FW spec (bsc#786036 FATE#314304).
   - net/mlx4_core: Implement pci_resume callback (bsc#924708).
   - net/mlx4_core: Update the HCA core clock frequency after INIT_PORT
     (bug#919382 FATE#317529).
   - net/mlx4_en: Choose time-stamping shift value according to HW frequency
     (bsc#919382 FATE#317529).
   - net/mlx4_en: Fix HW timestamp init issue upon system startup (bsc#919382
     FATE#317529).
   - net/mlx4_en: Fix potential deadlock in port statistics flow (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - net/mlx4_en: Move filters cleanup to a proper location (bsc#786036
     FATE#314304).
   - net/mlx4_en: Remove dependency between timestamping capability and
     service_task (bsc#919382 FATE#317529).
   - net/mlx4_en: fix spurious timestamping callbacks (bsc#919382
     FATE#317529).
   - netfront: do not truncate grant references.
   - nfsv4: Cap the transport reconnection timer at 1/2 lease period
     (bsc#1014410).
   - nfsv4: Cleanup the setting of the nfs4 lease period (bsc#1014410).
   - nfsv4: Handle timeouts correctly when probing for lease validity
     (bsc#1014410).
   - nvme: Automatic namespace rescan (bsc#1017686).
   - nvme: Metadata format support (bsc#1017686).
   - ocfs2: fix BUG_ON() in ocfs2_ci_checkpointed() (bnc#1019783).
   - posix-timers: Remove remaining uses of tasklist_lock (bnc#997401).
   - posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock for task clock
     sample (bnc#997401).
   - posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock on timer
     deletion (bnc#997401).
   - powerpc/MSI: Fix race condition in tearing down MSI interrupts
     (bsc#1010201).
   - powerpc/mm/hash64: Fix subpage protection with 4K HPTE config
     (bsc#1010201).
   - powerpc/numa: Fix multiple bugs in memory_hotplug_max() (bsc#1010201).
   - powerpc/pseries: Use H_CLEAR_HPT to clear MMU hash table during kexec
     (bsc#1003813).
   - powerpc: fix typo 'CONFIG_PPC_CPU' (bsc#1010201).
   - powerpc: scan_features() updates incorrect bits for REAL_LE
     (bsc#1010201).
   - printk/sched: Introduce special printk_sched() for those awkward
     (bsc#996541).
   - ptrace: __ptrace_may_access() should not deny sub-threads (bsc#1012851).
   - qlcnic: fix a loop exit condition better (bsc#909350 FATE#317546).
   - qlcnic: use the correct ring in qlcnic_83xx_process_rcv_ring_diag()
     (bnc#800999 FATE#313899).
   - reiserfs: fix race in prealloc discard (bsc#987576).
   - rpm/constraints.in: Bump ppc64 disk requirements to fix OBS builds again
   - rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Export a make-stderr.log file (bsc#1012422)
   - rt2x00: fix rfkill regression on rt2500pci (bnc#748806).
   - s390/zcrypt: kernel: Fix invalid domain response handling (bsc#1016320).
   - scsi: Fix erratic device offline during EH (bsc#993832).
   - scsi: lpfc: Set elsiocb contexts to NULL after freeing it (bsc#996557).
   - scsi: lpfc: avoid double free of resource identifiers (bsc#989896).
   - scsi_error: count medium access timeout only once per EH run
     (bsc#993832).
   - scsi_error: fixup crash in scsi_eh_reset (bsc#993832)
   - serial: 8250_pci: Detach low-level driver during PCI error recovery
     (bsc#1013070).
   - sunrpc: Enforce an upper limit on the number of cached credentials
     (bsc#1012917).
   - sunrpc: Fix reconnection timeouts (bsc#1014410).
   - sunrpc: Fix two issues with drop_caches and the sunrpc auth cache
     (bsc#1012917).
   - sunrpc: Limit the reconnect backoff timer to the max RPC message timeout
     (bsc#1014410).
   - tcp: fix inet6_csk_route_req() for link-local addresses (bsc#1010175).
   - tcp: pass fl6 to inet6_csk_route_req() (bsc#1010175).
   - tcp: plug dst leak in tcp_v6_conn_request() (bsc#1010175).
   - tcp: use inet6_csk_route_req() in tcp_v6_send_synack() (bsc#1010175).
   - tg3: Fix temperature reporting (bnc#790588 FATE#313912).
   - usb: console: fix potential use after free (bsc#1015817).
   - usb: console: fix uninitialised ldisc semaphore (bsc#1015817).
   - usb: cp210x: Corrected USB request type definitions (bsc#1015932).
   - usb: cp210x: relocate private data from USB interface to port
     (bsc#1015932).
   - usb: cp210x: work around cp2108 GET_LINE_CTL bug (bsc#1015932).
   - usb: ftdi_sio: fix null deref at port probe (bsc#1015796).
   - usb: ipaq.c: fix a timeout loop (bsc#1015848).
   - usb: opticon: fix non-atomic allocation in write path (bsc#1015803).
   - usb: option: fix runtime PM handling (bsc#1015752).
   - usb: serial: cp210x: add 16-bit register access functions (bsc#1015932).
   - usb: serial: cp210x: add 8-bit and 32-bit register access functions
     (bsc#1015932).
   - usb: serial: cp210x: add new access functions for large registers
     (bsc#1015932).
   - usb: serial: cp210x: fix hardware flow-control disable (bsc#1015932).
   - usb: serial: fix potential use-after-free after failed probe
     (bsc#1015828).
   - usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in attach error path
     (bsc#1016505).
   - usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in probe error path
     (bsc#1016505).
   - usb: serial: keyspan: fix use-after-free in probe error path
     (bsc#1016520).
   - usb: sierra: fix AA deadlock in open error path (bsc#1015561).
   - usb: sierra: fix remote wakeup (bsc#1015561).
   - usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak in resume error path (bsc#1015561).
   - usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak on disconnect (bsc#1015561).
   - usb: sierra: fix use after free at suspend/resume (bsc#1015561).
   - usb: usb_wwan: fix potential blocked I/O after resume (bsc#1015760).
   - usb: usb_wwan: fix race between write and resume (bsc#1015760).
   - usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak at shutdown (bsc#1015760).
   - usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak in write error path (bsc#1015760).
   - usb: usb_wwan: fix write and suspend race (bsc#1015760).
   - usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
   - usblp: do not set TASK_INTERRUPTIBLE before lock (bsc#1015844).
   - xenbus: do not invoke is_ready() for most device states (bsc#987333).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-kernel-12977=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-kernel-12977=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA:

      zypper in -t patch slexsp3-kernel-12977=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-12977=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (noarch):

      kernel-docs-3.0.101-94.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-default-base-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-source-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-syms-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-trace-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-trace-base-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-trace-devel-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ec2-base-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-xen-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (s390x):

      kernel-default-man-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64):

      kernel-bigmem-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-bigmem-base-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-bigmem-devel-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ppc64-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ppc64-base-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ppc64-devel-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):

      kernel-pae-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-pae-base-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-pae-devel-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-extra-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586 x86_64):

      kernel-xen-extra-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (x86_64):

      kernel-trace-extra-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (ppc64):

      kernel-ppc64-extra-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-EXTRA (i586):

      kernel-pae-extra-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-trace-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-trace-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-trace-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-xen-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (ppc64):

      kernel-bigmem-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-bigmem-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ppc64-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-ppc64-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586):

      kernel-pae-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-pae-debugsource-3.0.101-94.1
      kernel-pae-devel-debuginfo-3.0.101-94.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2004-0230.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2012-6704.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2013-6368.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-1350.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8962.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8964.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10088.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5696.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7910.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7911.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7916.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8399.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8632.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8633.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8646.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9555.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9685.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9756.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9793.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5551.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003813
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005877
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007615
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008557
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008645
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008831
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008833
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008893
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009875
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010150
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010175
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010201
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010467
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010501
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010507
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010711
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010713
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010716
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011820
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012183
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012411
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012422
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012832
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012851
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012852
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012917
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013018
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013038
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013042
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013070
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013531
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013542
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014410
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014454
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014746
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015561
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015752
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015760
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015796
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015803
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015817
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015828
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015844
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015848
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015878
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015932
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016320
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016505
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016520
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016668
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016688
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016824
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016831
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017686
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017710
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019079
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019148
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019165
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019348
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019783
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020214
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021258
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/748806
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/786036
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/790588
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/795297
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/800999
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/821612
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/824171
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/851603
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/853052
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/871728
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/901809
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/909350
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/909491
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/913387
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/914939
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/919382
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/924708
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/925065
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/953233
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/961589
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/962846
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/969340
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/973691
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987333
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987576
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989152
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989680
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989896
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990245
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992991
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993739
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993832
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/996541
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/996557
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997401
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999101

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sand­storm ver­liert Un­ter­neh­mens-Un­ter­stüt­zung

26
LiMux in Mün­chen vor dem Aus

3
Ubu­ntu 16.04.2 LTS ver­zö­gert sich wei­ter

2
An­dro­id Wear 2.0 er­schie­nen

6
Mo­zil­la bin­det Fi­re­fox an Rust

4
Si­cher­heit von We­bKit leicht ver­bes­sert

0
Ne­thSer­ver 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

10
Gr­se­cu­ri­ty schützt Li­nu­x-Ker­nel vor Re­turn Ori­en­ted Pro­grammin­g-An­grif­fen

12
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.7 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Opera 43 ver­bes­sert Ge­schwin­dig­keit
 
Werbung