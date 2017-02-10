Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Wireshark
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Wireshark
ID: FEDORA-2017-541aea2890
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:22
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5596

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : wireshark
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.2.4
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.wireshark.org/
Summary     : Network traffic analyzer
Description :
Metapackage with installs wireshark-cli and wireshark-qt.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1415964 - CVE-2017-5596 wireshark: ASTERIX infinite loop
 (wnpa-sec-2017-01)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415964
  [ 2 ] Bug #1415965 - CVE-2017-5597 wireshark: DHCPv6 large loop
 (wnpa-sec-2017-02)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415965
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade wireshark' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sand­storm ver­liert Un­ter­neh­mens-Un­ter­stüt­zung

26
LiMux in Mün­chen vor dem Aus

3
Ubu­ntu 16.04.2 LTS ver­zö­gert sich wei­ter

2
An­dro­id Wear 2.0 er­schie­nen

6
Mo­zil­la bin­det Fi­re­fox an Rust

4
Si­cher­heit von We­bKit leicht ver­bes­sert

0
Ne­thSer­ver 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

10
Gr­se­cu­ri­ty schützt Li­nu­x-Ker­nel vor Re­turn Ori­en­ted Pro­grammin­g-An­grif­fen

12
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.7 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Opera 43 ver­bes­sert Ge­schwin­dig­keit
 
Werbung