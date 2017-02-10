Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Wireshark

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : wiresharkProduct : Fedora 25Version : 2.2.4Release : 1.fc25URL : http://www.wireshark.org/Summary : Network traffic analyzerDescription :Metapackage with installs wireshark-cli and wireshark-qt.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1415964 - CVE-2017-5596 wireshark: ASTERIX infinite loop (wnpa-sec-2017-01) https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415964 [ 2 ] Bug #1415965 - CVE-2017-5597 wireshark: DHCPv6 large loop (wnpa-sec-2017-02) https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415965--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade wireshark' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys