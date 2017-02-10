Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Wireshark

Name : wireshark

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.2.4

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.wireshark.org/

Summary : Network traffic analyzer

Description :

Metapackage with installs wireshark-cli and wireshark-qt.



Security fix for

[ 1 ] Bug #1415964 - CVE-2017-5596 wireshark: ASTERIX infinite loop

(wnpa-sec-2017-01)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415964

[ 2 ] Bug #1415965 - CVE-2017-5597 wireshark: DHCPv6 large loop

(wnpa-sec-2017-02)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1415965

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade wireshark' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

