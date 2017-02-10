Sicherheit: Denial of Service in quagga

Name : quagga

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.99.24.1

Release : 5.fc25

URL : http://www.quagga.net

Summary : Routing daemon

Description :

Quagga is free software that operates TCP/IP-based routing protocols. It takes

a multi-server and multi-threaded approach to resolving the current complexity

of the Internet.



Quagga supports Babel, BGP4, BGP4+, BGP4-, IS-IS (experimental), OSPFv2,

OSPFv3, RIPv1, RIPv2, and RIPng.



Quagga is intended to be used as a Route Server and a Route Reflector. It is

not a toolkit; it provides full routing power under a new architecture.

Quagga by design has a process for each protocol.



Quagga is a fork of GNU Zebra.



Update Information:



Fix for CVE-2017-5495

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1416017 - CVE-2017-5495 quagga: Telnet interface input buffer

allocates unbounded amounts of memory [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416017

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade quagga' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

