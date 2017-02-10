Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in quagga
Name: Denial of Service in quagga
ID: FEDORA-2017-b89a945e9d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:23
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5495

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : quagga
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.99.24.1
Release     : 5.fc25
URL         : http://www.quagga.net
Summary     : Routing daemon
Description :
Quagga is free software that operates TCP/IP-based routing protocols. It takes
a multi-server and multi-threaded approach to resolving the current complexity
of the Internet.

Quagga supports Babel, BGP4, BGP4+, BGP4-, IS-IS (experimental), OSPFv2,
OSPFv3, RIPv1, RIPv2, and RIPng.

Quagga is intended to be used as a Route Server and a Route Reflector. It is
not a toolkit; it provides full routing power under a new architecture.
Quagga by design has a process for each protocol.

Quagga is a fork of GNU Zebra.

Update Information:

Fix for CVE-2017-5495
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1416017 - CVE-2017-5495 quagga: Telnet interface input buffer
 allocates unbounded amounts of memory [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1416017
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade quagga' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
