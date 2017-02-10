Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in gnome-boxes
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in gnome-boxes
ID: FEDORA-2017-42df4eeb59
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:28
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : gnome-boxes
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 3.20.4
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Boxes
Summary     : A simple GNOME 3 application to access remote or virtual systems
Description :
gnome-boxes lets you easily create, setup, access, and use:
  * remote machines
  * remote virtual machines
  * local virtual machines
  * When technology permits, set up access for applications on
    local virtual machines

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

gnome-boxes 3.20.4 release, fixing a possible security issue with storing the
express installation password in clear text.  - Store the user password in the
keyring during an express installation. - Fix typo in debug string. - Fix
 printf
format strings.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gnome-boxes' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sand­storm ver­liert Un­ter­neh­mens-Un­ter­stüt­zung

26
LiMux in Mün­chen vor dem Aus

3
Ubu­ntu 16.04.2 LTS ver­zö­gert sich wei­ter

2
An­dro­id Wear 2.0 er­schie­nen

6
Mo­zil­la bin­det Fi­re­fox an Rust

4
Si­cher­heit von We­bKit leicht ver­bes­sert

0
Ne­thSer­ver 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

10
Gr­se­cu­ri­ty schützt Li­nu­x-Ker­nel vor Re­turn Ori­en­ted Pro­grammin­g-An­grif­fen

12
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.7 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Opera 43 ver­bes­sert Ge­schwin­dig­keit
 
Werbung