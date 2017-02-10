|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in gnome-boxes
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in gnome-boxes
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-42df4eeb59
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:28
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : gnome-boxes
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 3.20.4
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Boxes
Summary : A simple GNOME 3 application to access remote or virtual systems
Description :
gnome-boxes lets you easily create, setup, access, and use:
* remote machines
* remote virtual machines
* local virtual machines
* When technology permits, set up access for applications on
local virtual machines
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
gnome-boxes 3.20.4 release, fixing a possible security issue with storing the
express installation password in clear text. - Store the user password in the
keyring during an express installation. - Fix typo in debug string. - Fix
printf
format strings.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gnome-boxes' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|