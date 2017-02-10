Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in gnome-boxes

Name : gnome-boxes

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 3.20.4

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Boxes

Summary : A simple GNOME 3 application to access remote or virtual systems

Description :

gnome-boxes lets you easily create, setup, access, and use:

* remote machines

* remote virtual machines

* local virtual machines

* When technology permits, set up access for applications on

local virtual machines



gnome-boxes 3.20.4 release, fixing a possible security issue with storing the

express installation password in clear text. - Store the user password in the

keyring during an express installation. - Fix typo in debug string. - Fix

printf

format strings.

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade gnome-boxes' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

