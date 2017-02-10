|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BitlBee
|Denial of Service in BitlBee
|FEDORA-2017-6694f5cd3a
|Fedora
|Fedora 24
|Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:31
Name : bitlbee
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 3.5.1
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://www.bitlbee.org/
Summary : IRC to other chat networks gateway
Description :
Bitlbee is an IRC to other chat networks gateway. Bitlbee can be used as
an IRC server which forwards everything you say to people on other chat
networks like XMPP/Jabber (including Google Talk and Hipchat), MSN/Skype,
AIM and ICQ, the Twitter microblogging network (and all other Twitter API
compatible services like status.net).
BitlBee 3.5.1 (30 Jan 2017) =========================== - purple: Fix crash on
file transfer requests from unknown contacts. This was the result of an
incomplete fix in the previous release and may result in remote DoS. Read the
full security advisory at: https://bugs.bitlbee.org/ticket/1282 - After some
investigation we decided to reclassify a crash fix from the previous release as
a security issue. Read the full security advisory at:
https://bugs.bitlbee.org/ticket/1281 - Included help.txt in the release tarball,
which was missing in the previous release and resulted in adding python as a
build dependency. The release tarball of 3.5.1 does not require python.
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade bitlbee' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
