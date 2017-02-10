Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

Name : mariadb

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 10.1.21

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://mariadb.org

Summary : A community developed branch of MySQL

Description :

MariaDB is a community developed branch of MySQL.

MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server.

It is a client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)

and many different client programs and libraries. The base package

contains the standard MariaDB/MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Important change: * most of the utilities were move to the new sub-package

"server-utils" Other enhancements: (see changelog) * CVE fixes,

SPECfile

fixes, patches revision, tests blacklist revisions * Preparation and testing of

the Cracklib plugin to be added

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1205082 - Split perl utilities out to a sub package

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1205082

[ 2 ] Bug #1260821 - mysql_secure_installation ignores custom config

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1260821

[ 3 ] Bug #1414387 - CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243 CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3257

CVE-2017-3258 CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291 CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313 CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318 mariadb: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414387

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mariadb' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

