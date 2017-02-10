Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
ID: FEDORA-2017-0f44f2b8c8
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3243
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3312
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3257
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3265
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3244
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3258
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3313
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1205082
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3238
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3291
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1260821

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mariadb
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 10.1.21
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://mariadb.org
Summary     : A community developed branch of MySQL
Description :
MariaDB is a community developed branch of MySQL.
MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server.
It is a client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)
and many different client programs and libraries. The base package
contains the standard MariaDB/MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Important change:  * most of the utilities were move to the new sub-package
"server-utils"  Other enhancements: (see changelog)  * CVE fixes,
 SPECfile
fixes, patches revision, tests blacklist revisions * Preparation and testing of
the Cracklib plugin to be added
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1205082 - Split perl utilities out to a sub package
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1205082
  [ 2 ] Bug #1260821 - mysql_secure_installation ignores custom config
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1260821
  [ 3 ] Bug #1414387 - CVE-2017-3238 CVE-2017-3243 CVE-2017-3244 CVE-2017-3257
 CVE-2017-3258 CVE-2017-3265 CVE-2017-3291 CVE-2017-3312 CVE-2017-3313 CVE-2017-3317 CVE-2017-3318 mariadb: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414387
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mariadb' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Sand­storm ver­liert Un­ter­neh­mens-Un­ter­stüt­zung

26
LiMux in Mün­chen vor dem Aus

3
Ubu­ntu 16.04.2 LTS ver­zö­gert sich wei­ter

2
An­dro­id Wear 2.0 er­schie­nen

6
Mo­zil­la bin­det Fi­re­fox an Rust

4
Si­cher­heit von We­bKit leicht ver­bes­sert

0
Ne­thSer­ver 7 frei­ge­ge­ben

10
Gr­se­cu­ri­ty schützt Li­nu­x-Ker­nel vor Re­turn Ori­en­ted Pro­grammin­g-An­grif­fen

12
Web­brow­ser Vi­val­di in Ver­si­on 1.7 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Opera 43 ver­bes­sert Ge­schwin­dig­keit
 
Werbung