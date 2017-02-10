Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Package : jasper

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1867 CVE-2016-8654 CVE-2016-8691 CVE-2016-8692

CVE-2016-8693 CVE-2016-8882 CVE-2016-9560



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the JasPer library

for processing JPEG-2000 images, which may result in denial of service

or the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed image is processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.900.1-debian1-2.4+deb8u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your jasper packages.



