Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the JasPer library for processing JPEG-2000 images, which may result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed image is processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in version 1.900.1-debian1-2.4+deb8u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your jasper packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be found at: https://www.debian.org/security/