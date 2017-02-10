Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3190-2

February 10, 2017



linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Mikulas Patocka discovered that the asynchronous multibuffer cryptographic

daemon (mcryptd) in the Linux kernel did not properly handle being invoked

with incompatible algorithms. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10147)



It was discovered that a use-after-free existed in the KVM susbsystem of

the Linux kernel when creating devices. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10150)



Qidan He discovered that the ICMP implementation in the Linux kernel did

not properly check the size of an ICMP header. A local attacker with

CAP_NET_ADMIN could use this to expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2016-8399)



Qian Zhang discovered a heap-based buffer overflow in the tipc_msg_build()

function in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use to cause a denial

of service (system crash) or possible execute arbitrary code with

administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8632)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel

did not properly restrict the VCPU index when I/O APIC is enabled, An

attacker in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash) or possibly gain privileges in the host OS. (CVE-2016-9777)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-1024-raspi2 4.8.0-1024.27

linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1024.27



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3190-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3190-1

CVE-2016-10147, CVE-2016-10150, CVE-2016-8399, CVE-2016-8632,

CVE-2016-9777



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1024.27





