Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3190-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9777
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8399
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8632
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10150
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3190-2
February 10, 2017
linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Mikulas Patocka discovered that the asynchronous multibuffer cryptographic
daemon (mcryptd) in the Linux kernel did not properly handle being invoked
with incompatible algorithms. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10147)
It was discovered that a use-after-free existed in the KVM susbsystem of
the Linux kernel when creating devices. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-10150)
Qidan He discovered that the ICMP implementation in the Linux kernel did
not properly check the size of an ICMP header. A local attacker with
CAP_NET_ADMIN could use this to expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2016-8399)
Qian Zhang discovered a heap-based buffer overflow in the tipc_msg_build()
function in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use to cause a denial
of service (system crash) or possible execute arbitrary code with
administrative privileges. (CVE-2016-8632)
Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel
did not properly restrict the VCPU index when I/O APIC is enabled, An
attacker in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash) or possibly gain privileges in the host OS. (CVE-2016-9777)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
linux-image-4.8.0-1024-raspi2 4.8.0-1024.27
linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1024.27
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3190-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3190-1
CVE-2016-10147, CVE-2016-10150, CVE-2016-8399, CVE-2016-8632,
CVE-2016-9777
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1024.27
|
|