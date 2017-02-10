|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova-LXD
Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova-LXD
USN-3195-1
Ubuntu
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:37
CVE-2017-5936
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3195-1
February 10, 2017
nova-lxd vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Nova-LXD could allow unintended access to LXD instances over the network.
Software Description:
- nova-lxd: Openstack Compute - LXD container hypervisor support
Details:
James Page discovered that Nova-LXD incorrectly set up virtual network devices
when creating LXD instances. This could result in an unintended firewall
configuration.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
python-nova-lxd 13.2.0-0ubuntu1.16.04.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes for
new instances. However, existing instances will still be affected and must be
manually updated.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3195-1
CVE-2017-5936, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1656847
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nova-lxd/13.2.0-0ubuntu1.16.04.1
