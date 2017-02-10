Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova-LXD



--===============6481565410130224760==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="Qxx1br4bt0+wmkIi"

Content-Disposition: inline





--Qxx1br4bt0+wmkIi

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3195-1

February 10, 2017



nova-lxd vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Nova-LXD could allow unintended access to LXD instances over the network.



Software Description:

- nova-lxd: Openstack Compute - LXD container hypervisor support



Details:



James Page discovered that Nova-LXD incorrectly set up virtual network devices

when creating LXD instances. This could result in an unintended firewall

configuration.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

python-nova-lxd 13.2.0-0ubuntu1.16.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes for

new instances. However, existing instances will still be affected and must be

manually updated.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3195-1

CVE-2017-5936, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1656847



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nova-lxd/13.2.0-0ubuntu1.16.04.1





--Qxx1br4bt0+wmkIi

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYnRiQAAoJENaSAD2qAscKe90P+wfmMlMEoPNaL5Bz+e91JU4O

epB/VMQUFN4KJOJvgGtNeUmwAoEDB7x7vZGw4txQqmFaOSKkOH1TECm9/n9nvNRa

qrou4nzXP7/K2Fmg4u51nsr4rAcgt0zsyOnD3V7jq+kXXsXzq/Z+vq5F5DOOp8oj

49odLWgO6q4LAXWWxQ878gow+vfVXAAmgLTG5+QCtpmPx1T/JuVqKP4R1y7waNL1

85/+nBvYNRKYhReQmNz5E21xmdGkeoevdkxk1vKOS1tOBFAjy3MNi2QyTGqX289j

siyHXumGvncVG/mQXJgIGZVpj+ybhujkj+g1ycdyRFsDOe1TGhwYOBYUGjfQkliR

6o1q9psonE/LOcgzHDb+DmrldVI/Q/7Dx20O8xR/S38tD88FipBCj4YDOq4GYYXs

7M8Pqa/l7AQNWsv0GLW9vpY2E2mrFZioJdg1vDQq1AmlVFLO4CXojkBtcaNbpoYt

OIQSBLiaVVxSx/pKZbOQV3nx6i4rJnowQr1nAbbERIFLRZOtUlVYsF1kck3eLjrd

/HRb7EpDAFCwwZKMOaoAiYK/2AJvLL6/IwqrT9H+bKnDN6NhgCZpsSLr6iJoSJME

a5a8htAe3TLL6P1X3p3XYWEBDbm1lqTKSwuIEBtKHImu5FS1n4GU1xpUqB+XGa9h

lysd0SOfDyXzjjIuW2yw

=0/Z7

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--Qxx1br4bt0+wmkIi--





--===============6481565410130224760==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============6481565410130224760==--

