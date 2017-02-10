Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova-LXD
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3195-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:37
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5936

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3195-1
February 10, 2017

nova-lxd vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Nova-LXD could allow unintended access to LXD instances over the network.

Software Description:
- nova-lxd: Openstack Compute - LXD container hypervisor support

Details:

James Page discovered that Nova-LXD incorrectly set up virtual network devices
when creating LXD instances. This could result in an unintended firewall
configuration.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  python-nova-lxd                 13.2.0-0ubuntu1.16.04.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes for
new instances. However, existing instances will still be affected and must be
manually updated.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3195-1
  CVE-2017-5936, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1656847

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nova-lxd/13.2.0-0ubuntu1.16.04.1


-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=0/Z7
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

