Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in NTFS-3G

Name : ntfs-3g
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2016.2.22
Release : 4.fc25
URL : http://www.ntfs-3g.org/
Summary : Linux NTFS userspace driver
Description :
NTFS-3G is a stable, open source, GPL licensed, POSIX, read/write NTFS
driver for Linux and many other operating systems. It provides safe
handling of the Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows 2000, Windows
Vista, Windows Server 2008 and Windows 7 NTFS file systems. NTFS-3G can
create, remove, rename, move files, directories, hard links, and streams;
it can read and write normal and transparently compressed files, including
streams and sparse files; it can handle special files like symbolic links,
devices, and FIFOs, ACL, extended attributes; moreover it provides full
file access right and ownership support.
Update Information:
CVE-2017-0358 Apply fix for issue where a modprobe influence vulnerability via
environment variables. This is not really a security issue for Fedora, because
we do not ship ntfs-3g setuid, but since it is possible that a user might
manually make that permissions change, I pushed the update.
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ntfs-3g' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
