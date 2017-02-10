Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in NTFS-3G

Name : ntfs-3g

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2016.2.22

Release : 4.fc25

URL : http://www.ntfs-3g.org/

Summary : Linux NTFS userspace driver

Description :

NTFS-3G is a stable, open source, GPL licensed, POSIX, read/write NTFS

driver for Linux and many other operating systems. It provides safe

handling of the Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows 2000, Windows

Vista, Windows Server 2008 and Windows 7 NTFS file systems. NTFS-3G can

create, remove, rename, move files, directories, hard links, and streams;

it can read and write normal and transparently compressed files, including

streams and sparse files; it can handle special files like symbolic links,

devices, and FIFOs, ACL, extended attributes; moreover it provides full

file access right and ownership support.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



CVE-2017-0358 Apply fix for issue where a modprobe influence vulnerability via

environment variables. This is not really a security issue for Fedora, because

we do not ship ntfs-3g setuid, but since it is possible that a user might

manually make that permissions change, I pushed the update.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ntfs-3g' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

