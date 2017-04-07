Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icecat

Name : icecat

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 52.0.1

Release : 5.fc25

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/gnuzilla/

Summary : GNU version of Firefox browser

Description :

GNUZilla Icecat is a fully-free fork of Mozilla Firefox ESR.

Extensions included to this version of IceCat:



* LibreJS

GNU LibreJS aims to address the JavaScript problem described in Richard

Stallman's article The JavaScript Trap.



* SpyBlock

Blocks privacy trackers while in normal browsing mode, and all third party

requests when in private browsing mode. Based on Adblock Plus.



* AboutIceCat

Adds a custom "about:icecat" homepage with links to information

about the

free software and privacy features in IceCat, and check-boxes to enable

and disable the ones more prone to break websites.



* HTML5-video-everywhere

Uses the native video player to play embedded videos from different sources



* Fingerprinting countermeasures: Fingerprinting is a series of techniques

allowing to uniquely identify a browser based on specific characterisics of

that particular instance (like what fonts are available in that machine).

Unlike cookies the user cannot opt-out of being tracked this way,

so the browser has to avoid giving away that kind of hints.



Update Information:



- Update to 52.0.1 - All patches synchronized with firefox

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1429252 - icecat does not compile on aarch64

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429252

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade icecat' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

