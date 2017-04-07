Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icecat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in icecat
ID: FEDORA-2017-674d306f51
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 7. April 2017, 23:59
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429252

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : icecat
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 52.0.1
Release     : 5.fc25
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/gnuzilla/
Summary     : GNU version of Firefox browser
Description :
GNUZilla Icecat is a fully-free fork of Mozilla Firefox ESR.
Extensions included to this version of IceCat:

 * LibreJS
   GNU LibreJS aims to address the JavaScript problem described in Richard
   Stallman's article The JavaScript Trap.

 * SpyBlock
   Blocks privacy trackers while in normal browsing mode, and all third party
   requests when in private browsing mode. Based on Adblock Plus.

 * AboutIceCat
   Adds a custom "about:icecat" homepage with links to information
 about the
   free software and privacy features in IceCat, and check-boxes to enable
   and disable the ones more prone to break websites.

 * HTML5-video-everywhere
   Uses the native video player to play embedded videos from different sources

 * Fingerprinting countermeasures: Fingerprinting is a series of techniques
   allowing to uniquely identify a browser based on specific characterisics of
   that particular instance (like what fonts are available in that machine).
   Unlike cookies the user cannot opt-out of being tracked this way,
   so the browser has to avoid giving away that kind of hints.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- Update to 52.0.1 - All patches synchronized with firefox
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1429252 - icecat does not compile on aarch64
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429252
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade icecat' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Aus­blick auf Post­greSQL 10

0
Mo­zil­la ver­gibt wei­te­re 365.000 US-Dol­lar an Open-Sour­ce-Pro­jek­te

9
Erste Forks von Unity 8

7
Tiny Core 8.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
Me­di­a-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on OpenELEC 8.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

6
Goog­le grün­det Pa­tent­schut­z-Kon­sor­ti­um für An­dro­id

1
Qt 5.9 als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­hält­lich

0
Das GNOME-Pro­jekt er­leich­tert die Mit­ar­beit

8
D-Re­fe­renz­com­pi­ler unter einer Open-Sour­ce-Li­zenz

3
OpenKM 6.3.3 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung