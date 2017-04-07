|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icecat
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in icecat
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-674d306f51
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 7. April 2017, 23:59
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429252
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : icecat
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 52.0.1
Release : 5.fc25
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/gnuzilla/
Summary : GNU version of Firefox browser
Description :
GNUZilla Icecat is a fully-free fork of Mozilla Firefox ESR.
Extensions included to this version of IceCat:
* LibreJS
GNU LibreJS aims to address the JavaScript problem described in Richard
Stallman's article The JavaScript Trap.
* SpyBlock
Blocks privacy trackers while in normal browsing mode, and all third party
requests when in private browsing mode. Based on Adblock Plus.
* AboutIceCat
Adds a custom "about:icecat" homepage with links to information
about the
free software and privacy features in IceCat, and check-boxes to enable
and disable the ones more prone to break websites.
* HTML5-video-everywhere
Uses the native video player to play embedded videos from different sources
* Fingerprinting countermeasures: Fingerprinting is a series of techniques
allowing to uniquely identify a browser based on specific characterisics of
that particular instance (like what fonts are available in that machine).
Unlike cookies the user cannot opt-out of being tracked this way,
so the browser has to avoid giving away that kind of hints.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- Update to 52.0.1 - All patches synchronized with firefox
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1429252 - icecat does not compile on aarch64
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1429252
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade icecat' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|