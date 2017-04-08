Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
ID: DSA-3827-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Sa, 8. April 2017, 00:01
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10249
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9591
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10251

Package        : jasper
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9591 CVE-2016-10249 CVE-2016-10251

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the JasPer library for
processing JPEG-2000 images, which may result in denial of service or
the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed image is processed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.900.1-debian1-2.4+deb8u3.

We recommend that you upgrade your jasper packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
