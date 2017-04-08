|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
|Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
|DSA-3827-1
|Debian
|Debian jessie
|Sa, 8. April 2017, 00:01
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10249
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9591
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10251
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3827-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
April 07, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : jasper
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9591 CVE-2016-10249 CVE-2016-10251
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the JasPer library for
processing JPEG-2000 images, which may result in denial of service or
the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed image is processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.900.1-debian1-2.4+deb8u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your jasper packages.
