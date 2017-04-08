Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3827-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

April 07, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : jasper

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9591 CVE-2016-10249 CVE-2016-10251



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the JasPer library for

processing JPEG-2000 images, which may result in denial of service or

the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed image is processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.900.1-debian1-2.4+deb8u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your jasper packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAljn9woACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjaZTRAAv0TDH4nPWpPFg02lmxIgpM0aOOoOhkbBznG3JBPJew5v55+vNr8FXV35

hBPC0AOCQdZ4FeCb9+mQBdEw0+TOhh83T1q9OMfG/PASXU1XG7r0h3oy75R3EyFP

oebkuwmFgmvyG/LtOSCoZIzUS3uWZmSXRrI5+4bX+e4Fht2LzPNzifYANte+cntq

exEUO2yypilLYFIbWQtBsXkpmkcAqQb/bffssF/vsncYTdZGaDDiYqZ2KNzQICcb

7y2J0v0QxC7G9ZYZwpazYkspc+rwmuErGa55/O6Q6qSiZvC0QZ+yluumf/OOPJim

bDZooYj84ALNG3RqThoriIa1iSGy5JcDzBwKsBfCtIsb2GVI++4ZudgtRiZzQexR

kZDeIaYEG/PtYXVmKy9U/yTEnS8Zl5PQDAYer1cOrOJtpEimlRNy2pOSB7bz/Efe

JBRoiiwXyz7296jHlyu/JnyB1FmHHQTTNg6vq7C7MIDsDyVPOXSk1Kdb03FBDM8Q

3GXajgkd7nF7e5BRflBdtMS43sFyHLL+JeX8iECQU88CmppaJY4QKRKk2hffLlCt

oN8XEagrqYDan1E6ElG/8fwhksFrW1BrRZImsZ1otOA674NtfVYILgTgCK5LWRZ3

ay4RKGaw4RTBT0b27ff1QdsHvFMmn6Zpy1BNTU9PSklhYTchdEI=

=b92d

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

