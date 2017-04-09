Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff



[slackware-security] libtiff (SSA:2017-098-01)



New libtiff packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/libtiff-4.0.7-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-8127

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8665

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8683

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3622

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3623

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3658

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5321

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5323

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5652

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5875

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9273

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9448

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

libtiff-4.0.7-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

libtiff-4.0.7-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

libtiff-4.0.7-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

libtiff-4.0.7-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 package:

a0b2f84a88036a4e8e01165d522fdf09 libtiff-4.0.7-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

fccecb6c9e1eea06607442bd6b58e63f libtiff-4.0.7-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

a1699ec0db14b6563390f78f9c9bee8e l/libtiff-4.0.7-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

9e5280389d6fc4a80fb0c42a026a942c l/libtiff-4.0.7-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg libtiff-4.0.7-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



