Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

Name : libtiff Product : Fedora 26 Version : 4.0.7 Release : 4.fc26 URL : http://www.simplesystems.org/libtiff/ Summary : Library of functions for manipulating TIFF format image files Description : The libtiff package contains a library of functions for manipulating TIFF (Tagged Image File Format) image format files. TIFF is a widely used file format for bitmapped images. TIFF files usually end in the .tif extension and they are often quite large.
The libtiff package should be installed if you need to manipulate TIFF format image files.