Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

Name : libtiff

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.0.7

Release : 4.fc26

URL : http://www.simplesystems.org/libtiff/

Summary : Library of functions for manipulating TIFF format image files

Description :

The libtiff package contains a library of functions for manipulating

TIFF (Tagged Image File Format) image format files. TIFF is a widely

used file format for bitmapped images. TIFF files usually end in the

.tif extension and they are often quite large.



The libtiff package should be installed if you need to manipulate TIFF

format image files.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for: * **CVE-2016-10266** * **CVE-2016-10267** *

**CVE-2016-10268** * **CVE-2016-10269** * **CVE-2016-10270** *

**CVE-2016-10271** * **CVE-2016-10272**

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1438472 - CVE-2016-10266 libtiff: Divide-by-zero in tif_read.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438472

[ 2 ] Bug #1438458 - CVE-2016-10272 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in

tif_next.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438458

[ 3 ] Bug #1438453 - CVE-2016-10271 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in

tif_fax3.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438453

[ 4 ] Bug #1438449 - CVE-2016-10267 libtiff: Divide-by-zero in tif_ojpeg.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438449

[ 5 ] Bug #1438447 - CVE-2016-10268 libtiff: Integer underflow in tiffcp.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438447

[ 6 ] Bug #1438443 - CVE-2016-10269 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in

tiff_unix.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438443

[ 7 ] Bug #1438441 - CVE-2016-10270 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in

tiff_read.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438441

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libtiff' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

