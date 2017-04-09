Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
ID: FEDORA-2017-05b9048fbc
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: So, 9. April 2017, 22:47
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10269
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10271
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10270
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10267
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10272
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10266
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10268

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libtiff
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 4.0.7
Release     : 4.fc26
URL         : http://www.simplesystems.org/libtiff/
Summary     : Library of functions for manipulating TIFF format image files
Description :
The libtiff package contains a library of functions for manipulating
TIFF (Tagged Image File Format) image format files.  TIFF is a widely
used file format for bitmapped images.  TIFF files usually end in the
.tif extension and they are often quite large.

The libtiff package should be installed if you need to manipulate TIFF
format image files.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for:  * **CVE-2016-10266** * **CVE-2016-10267** *
**CVE-2016-10268** * **CVE-2016-10269** * **CVE-2016-10270** *
**CVE-2016-10271** * **CVE-2016-10272**
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1438472 - CVE-2016-10266 libtiff: Divide-by-zero in tif_read.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438472
  [ 2 ] Bug #1438458 - CVE-2016-10272 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 tif_next.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438458
  [ 3 ] Bug #1438453 - CVE-2016-10271 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 tif_fax3.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438453
  [ 4 ] Bug #1438449 - CVE-2016-10267 libtiff: Divide-by-zero in tif_ojpeg.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438449
  [ 5 ] Bug #1438447 - CVE-2016-10268 libtiff: Integer underflow in tiffcp.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438447
  [ 6 ] Bug #1438443 - CVE-2016-10269 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 tiff_unix.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438443
  [ 7 ] Bug #1438441 - CVE-2016-10270 libtiff: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 tiff_read.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438441
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libtiff' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
