Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Ghostscript
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Ghostscript
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-047cffb598
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 10. April 2017, 07:26
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7207
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : ghostscript
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 9.20
Release : 7.fc25
URL : http://www.ghostscript.com/
Summary : A PostScript interpreter and renderer
Description :
Ghostscript is a set of software that provides a PostScript
interpreter, a set of C procedures (the Ghostscript library, which
implements the graphics capabilities in the PostScript language) and
an interpreter for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. Ghostscript
translates PostScript code into many common, bitmapped formats, like
those understood by your printer or screen. Ghostscript is normally
used to display PostScript files and to print PostScript files to
non-PostScript printers.
If you need to display PostScript files or print them to
non-PostScript printers, you should install ghostscript. If you
install ghostscript, you also need to install the ghostscript-fonts
package.
Update Information:
Security fix for
[CVE-2017-7207](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434353).
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1434497 - CVE-2017-7207 ghostscript: Null pointer dereference in
mem_get_bits_rectangle() [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434497
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ghostscript' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
