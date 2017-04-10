Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in curl
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in curl
ID: FEDORA-2017-b38b98727e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mo, 10. April 2017, 07:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7407

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : curl
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 7.51.0
Release     : 6.fc25
URL         : http://curl.haxx.se/
Summary     : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and
 others)
Description :
curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting
FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,
SMTP, POP3 and RTSP.  curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP
uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password
authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer
resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.

Update Information:

- fix out of bounds read in curl --write-out (CVE-2017-7407)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1439191 - CVE-2017-7407 curl: --write-out out of bounds read
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439191
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade curl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
