Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <47f2d1af-f106-546b-58f9-abce389f8c98@canonical.com>

[USN-3257-1] WebKitGTK+ vulnerabilities



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3257-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3257-1

April 10, 2017



webkit2gtk vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in WebKitGTK+.



Software Description:

- webkit2gtk: Web content engine library for GTK+



Details:



A large number of security issues were discovered in the WebKitGTK+ Web and

JavaScript engines. If a user were tricked into viewing a malicious

website, a remote attacker could exploit a variety of issues related to web

browser security, including cross-site scripting attacks, denial of service

attacks, and arbitrary code execution.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug

fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications

that use WebKitGTK+, such as Epiphany, to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3257-1

CVE-2016-9642, CVE-2016-9643, CVE-2017-2364, CVE-2017-2367,

CVE-2017-2376, CVE-2017-2377, CVE-2017-2386, CVE-2017-2392,

CVE-2017-2394, CVE-2017-2395, CVE-2017-2396, CVE-2017-2405,

CVE-2017-2415, CVE-2017-2419, CVE-2017-2433, CVE-2017-2442,

CVE-2017-2445, CVE-2017-2446, CVE-2017-2447, CVE-2017-2454,

CVE-2017-2455, CVE-2017-2457, CVE-2017-2459, CVE-2017-2460,

CVE-2017-2464, CVE-2017-2465, CVE-2017-2466, CVE-2017-2468,

CVE-2017-2469, CVE-2017-2470, CVE-2017-2471, CVE-2017-2475,

CVE-2017-2476, CVE-2017-2481



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1







