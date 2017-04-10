Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+

|
Subject: [USN-3257-1] WebKitGTK+ vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3257-1
April 10, 2017
webkit2gtk vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in WebKitGTK+.
Software Description:
- webkit2gtk: Web content engine library for GTK+
Details:
A large number of security issues were discovered in the WebKitGTK+ Web and
JavaScript engines. If a user were tricked into viewing a malicious
website, a remote attacker could exploit a variety of issues related to web
browser security, including cross-site scripting attacks, denial of service
attacks, and arbitrary code execution.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications
that use WebKitGTK+, such as Epiphany, to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3257-1
CVE-2016-9642, CVE-2016-9643, CVE-2017-2364, CVE-2017-2367,
CVE-2017-2376, CVE-2017-2377, CVE-2017-2386, CVE-2017-2392,
CVE-2017-2394, CVE-2017-2395, CVE-2017-2396, CVE-2017-2405,
CVE-2017-2415, CVE-2017-2419, CVE-2017-2433, CVE-2017-2442,
CVE-2017-2445, CVE-2017-2446, CVE-2017-2447, CVE-2017-2454,
CVE-2017-2455, CVE-2017-2457, CVE-2017-2459, CVE-2017-2460,
CVE-2017-2464, CVE-2017-2465, CVE-2017-2466, CVE-2017-2468,
CVE-2017-2469, CVE-2017-2470, CVE-2017-2471, CVE-2017-2475,
CVE-2017-2476, CVE-2017-2481
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
