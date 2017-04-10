Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
Name: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
ID: USN-3257-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mo, 10. April 2017, 22:03
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3257-1
April 10, 2017

webkit2gtk vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in WebKitGTK+.

Software Description:
- webkit2gtk: Web content engine library for GTK+

Details:

A large number of security issues were discovered in the WebKitGTK+ Web and
JavaScript engines. If a user were tricked into viewing a malicious
website, a remote attacker could exploit a variety of issues related to web
browser security, including cross-site scripting attacks, denial of service
attacks, and arbitrary code execution.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18     2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37            2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18     2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37            2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications
that use WebKitGTK+, such as Epiphany, to make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3257-1
  CVE-2016-9642, CVE-2016-9643, CVE-2017-2364, CVE-2017-2367,
  CVE-2017-2376, CVE-2017-2377, CVE-2017-2386, CVE-2017-2392,
  CVE-2017-2394, CVE-2017-2395, CVE-2017-2396, CVE-2017-2405,
  CVE-2017-2415, CVE-2017-2419, CVE-2017-2433, CVE-2017-2442,
  CVE-2017-2445, CVE-2017-2446, CVE-2017-2447, CVE-2017-2454,
  CVE-2017-2455, CVE-2017-2457, CVE-2017-2459, CVE-2017-2460,
  CVE-2017-2464, CVE-2017-2465, CVE-2017-2466, CVE-2017-2468,
  CVE-2017-2469, CVE-2017-2470, CVE-2017-2471, CVE-2017-2475,
  CVE-2017-2476, CVE-2017-2481

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.16.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
