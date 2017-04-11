Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in dovecot
ID: DSA-3828-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 11. April 2017, 07:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2669

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3828-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
April 10, 2017                        https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : dovecot
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-2669
Debian Bug     : 860049

It was discovered that the Dovecot email server is vulnerable to a
denial of service attack. When the "dict" passdb and userdb are used
for user authentication, the username sent by the IMAP/POP3 client is
sent through var_expand() to perform %variable expansion. Sending
specially crafted %variable fields could result in excessive memory
usage causing the process to crash (and restart).

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2.2.13-12~deb8u2.

We recommend that you upgrade your dovecot packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
