Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3828-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

April 10, 2017

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : dovecot

CVE ID : CVE-2017-2669

Debian Bug : 860049



It was discovered that the Dovecot email server is vulnerable to a

denial of service attack. When the "dict" passdb and userdb are used

for user authentication, the username sent by the IMAP/POP3 client is

sent through var_expand() to perform %variable expansion. Sending

specially crafted %variable fields could result in excessive memory

usage causing the process to crash (and restart).



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:2.2.13-12~deb8u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your dovecot packages.



