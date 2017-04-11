|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot
Originalnachricht
Package : dovecot
CVE ID : CVE-2017-2669
Debian Bug : 860049
It was discovered that the Dovecot email server is vulnerable to a
denial of service attack. When the "dict" passdb and userdb are used
for user authentication, the username sent by the IMAP/POP3 client is
sent through var_expand() to perform %variable expansion. Sending
specially crafted %variable fields could result in excessive memory
usage causing the process to crash (and restart).
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2.2.13-12~deb8u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your dovecot packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
