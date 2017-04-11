Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in vim
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in vim
ID: SSA:2017-100-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1
Datum: Di, 11. April 2017, 07:10
Referenzen: https://dgl.cx/2014/10/vim-blowfish

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  vim (SSA:2017-100-01)

New vim packages are available for Slackware 14.0 and 14.1 to fix
a security issue.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz:  Upgraded.
  In Vim 7.3+ but prior to 7.4.399, blowfish encryption is weak.
  Upgrade to Vim 7.4.399 to address this issue.
  For more information, see:
    https://dgl.cx/2014/10/vim-blowfish
  (* Security fix *)
patches/packages/vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz:  Upgraded.
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated packages for Slackware 14.0:
vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated packages for Slackware 14.1:
vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.0 packages:
21a80997408229ddeb4890f7f23c132d  vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
49ae67d217ff76984956c77dcb2ab9c7  vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 packages:
a57fb5404c917c5c57a1ed1e71b0fb59  vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
0c6d3bb6ce48fa164dccdc47bd79abd5  vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 packages:
88a931719416ee4ac8215edcea33dd97  vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
84e81ae1bf120296428a5483f3ca5e44  vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 packages:
ec253ff56d8633065f90bdb0207b8051  vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
5925fa810029997d450e2b598eed8b06  vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the packages as root:
# upgradepkg vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
 vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAljr1rAACgkQakRjwEAQIjNDjgCdFpeD1i5IQaygFKZOTW0bi7sx
BSgAmwUHKTM80soPnnoiM3lJvJhg4T3b
=j4i+
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
Aus­blick auf Post­greSQL 10

0
Mo­zil­la ver­gibt wei­te­re 365.000 US-Dol­lar an Open-Sour­ce-Pro­jek­te

9
Erste Forks von Unity 8

7
Tiny Core 8.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
Me­di­a-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on OpenELEC 8.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

6
Goog­le grün­det Pa­tent­schut­z-Kon­sor­ti­um für An­dro­id

1
Qt 5.9 als Be­ta­ver­si­on er­hält­lich

0
Das GNOME-Pro­jekt er­leich­tert die Mit­ar­beit

8
D-Re­fe­renz­com­pi­ler unter einer Open-Sour­ce-Li­zenz

3
OpenKM 6.3.3 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung