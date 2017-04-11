|
Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in vim
|Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in vim
|SSA:2017-100-01
|Slackware
|Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1
|Di, 11. April 2017, 07:10
|https://dgl.cx/2014/10/vim-blowfish
New vim packages are available for Slackware 14.0 and 14.1 to fix
a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.
In Vim 7.3+ but prior to 7.4.399, blowfish encryption is weak.
Upgrade to Vim 7.4.399 to address this issue.
For more information, see:
https://dgl.cx/2014/10/vim-blowfish
(* Security fix *)
patches/packages/vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated packages for Slackware 14.0:
vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated packages for Slackware 14.1:
vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.0 packages:
21a80997408229ddeb4890f7f23c132d vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
49ae67d217ff76984956c77dcb2ab9c7 vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 packages:
a57fb5404c917c5c57a1ed1e71b0fb59 vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
0c6d3bb6ce48fa164dccdc47bd79abd5 vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 packages:
88a931719416ee4ac8215edcea33dd97 vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
84e81ae1bf120296428a5483f3ca5e44 vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 packages:
ec253ff56d8633065f90bdb0207b8051 vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
5925fa810029997d450e2b598eed8b06 vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the packages as root:
# upgradepkg vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
