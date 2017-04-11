Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in vim



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] vim (SSA:2017-100-01)



New vim packages are available for Slackware 14.0 and 14.1 to fix

a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.1 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.

In Vim 7.3+ but prior to 7.4.399, blowfish encryption is weak.

Upgrade to Vim 7.4.399 to address this issue.

For more information, see:

https://dgl.cx/2014/10/vim-blowfish

(* Security fix *)

patches/packages/vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz: Upgraded.

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated packages for Slackware 14.0:

vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated packages for Slackware 14.1:

vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.0 packages:

21a80997408229ddeb4890f7f23c132d vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

49ae67d217ff76984956c77dcb2ab9c7 vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 packages:

a57fb5404c917c5c57a1ed1e71b0fb59 vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

0c6d3bb6ce48fa164dccdc47bd79abd5 vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 packages:

88a931719416ee4ac8215edcea33dd97 vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

84e81ae1bf120296428a5483f3ca5e44 vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 packages:

ec253ff56d8633065f90bdb0207b8051 vim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

5925fa810029997d450e2b598eed8b06 vim-gvim-7.4.399-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the packages as root:

# upgradepkg vim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

vim-gvim-7.4.399-i486-1_slack14.1.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |

| the email message: |

| |

| unsubscribe slackware-security |

| |

| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |

| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAljr1rAACgkQakRjwEAQIjNDjgCdFpeD1i5IQaygFKZOTW0bi7sx

BSgAmwUHKTM80soPnnoiM3lJvJhg4T3b

=j4i+

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

