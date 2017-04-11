|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|ID:
|201704-01
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 11. April 2017, 07:13
|Referenzen:
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201704-01
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: High
Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: April 10, 2017
Bugs: #606088, #609206, #609334, #609396, #609398, #609638, #612220
ID: 201704-01
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which
could the worst of which could lead to arbitrary code execution, or
cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.
Affected packages
1 app-emulation/qemu < 2.8.0-r9 >= 2.8.0-r9
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
Remote server can cause a crash in the client causing execution of
arbitrary code, and a Denial of Service within the QEMU process. Remote
or Local users within a guest QEMU environment can cause a Denial of
Service condition of the QEMU guest process.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.8.0-r9"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9602
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9602
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-2620
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2620
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-2630
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2630
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-5973
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5973
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-5987
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5987
[ 6 ] CVE-2017-6058
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6058
[ 7 ] CVE-2017-6505
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6505
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201704-01
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|