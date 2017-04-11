Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>

Reply-To: security@gentoo.org

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <30b58196-ea27-caaf-afad-90627b34c0c5@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201704-01 ] QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201704-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: High

Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: April 10, 2017

Bugs: #606088, #609206, #609334, #609396, #609398, #609638, #612220

ID: 201704-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which

could the worst of which could lead to arbitrary code execution, or

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-emulation/qemu < 2.8.0-r9 >= 2.8.0-r9



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Remote server can cause a crash in the client causing execution of

arbitrary code, and a Denial of Service within the QEMU process. Remote

or Local users within a guest QEMU environment can cause a Denial of

Service condition of the QEMU guest process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.8.0-r9"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9602

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9602

[ 2 ] CVE-2017-2620

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2620

[ 3 ] CVE-2017-2630

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2630

[ 4 ] CVE-2017-5973

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5973

[ 5 ] CVE-2017-5987

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5987

[ 6 ] CVE-2017-6058

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6058

[ 7 ] CVE-2017-6505

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6505



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201704-01



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





