Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: 201704-01
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 11. April 2017, 07:13
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201704-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: High
    Title: QEMU: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: April 10, 2017
     Bugs: #606088, #609206, #609334, #609396, #609398, #609638, #612220
       ID: 201704-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in QEMU, the worst of which
could the worst of which could lead to arbitrary code execution, or
cause a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

QEMU is a generic and open source machine emulator and virtualizer.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-emulation/qemu          < 2.8.0-r9               >= 2.8.0-r9

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in QEMU. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote server can cause a crash in the client causing execution of
arbitrary code, and a Denial of Service within the QEMU process. Remote
or Local users within a guest QEMU environment can cause a Denial of
Service condition of the QEMU guest process.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All QEMU users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-emulation/qemu-2.8.0-r9"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9602
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9602
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-2620
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2620
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-2630
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-2630
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-5973
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5973
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-5987
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5987
[ 6 ] CVE-2017-6058
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6058
[ 7 ] CVE-2017-6505
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-6505

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201704-01

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


