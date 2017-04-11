Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201704-02

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: April 10, 2017

Bugs: #614276

ID: 201704-02



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,

the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

Chromium is the open-source web browser project behind Google Chrome



Affected packages

1 www-client/chromium < 57.0.2987.133 >= 57.0.2987.133



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web

browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for

details.



Impact

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain

sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-57.0.2987.133"



References

Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201704-02



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





