Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201704-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: April 10, 2017
     Bugs: #614276
       ID: 201704-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,
the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Chromium is the open-source web browser project behind Google Chrome

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-client/chromium      < 57.0.2987.133        >= 57.0.2987.133

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web
browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-57.0.2987.133"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5052
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5052
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-5053
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5053
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-5054
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5054
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-5055
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5055
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-5056
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5056

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201704-02

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


