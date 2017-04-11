|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
|ID:
|201704-02
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 11. April 2017, 07:14
|Referenzen:
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201704-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: April 10, 2017
Bugs: #614276
ID: 201704-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,
the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Chromium is the open-source web browser project behind Google Chrome
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-client/chromium < 57.0.2987.133 >= 57.0.2987.133
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web
browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-57.0.2987.133"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2017-5052
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5052
[ 2 ] CVE-2017-5053
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5053
[ 3 ] CVE-2017-5054
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5054
[ 4 ] CVE-2017-5055
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5055
[ 5 ] CVE-2017-5056
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2017-5056
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201704-02
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
