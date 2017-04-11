Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3258-1

April 10, 2017



dovecot vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Dovecot could be made to crash if it received specially crafted input.



Software Description:

- dovecot: IMAP and POP3 email server



Details:



It was discovered that Dovecot incorrectly handled some usernames. An attacker

could possibly use this issue to cause Dovecot to hang or crash, resulting in a

denial of service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

dovecot-core 1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

dovecot-core 1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.3



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3258-1

CVE-2017-2669



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.3





