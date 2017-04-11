Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in dovecot
ID: USN-3258-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 11. April 2017, 07:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2669

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3258-1
April 10, 2017

dovecot vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Dovecot could be made to crash if it received specially crafted input.

Software Description:
- dovecot: IMAP and POP3 email server

Details:

It was discovered that Dovecot incorrectly handled some usernames. An attacker
could possibly use this issue to cause Dovecot to hang or crash, resulting in a
denial of service.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  dovecot-core                    1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  dovecot-core                    1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.3

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3258-1
  CVE-2017-2669

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.3


