Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot
Name:
Denial of Service in dovecot
ID:
USN-3258-1
Distribution:
Ubuntu
Plattformen:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum:
Di, 11. April 2017, 07:18
Referenzen:
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2669
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3258-1
April 10, 2017
dovecot vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Dovecot could be made to crash if it received specially crafted input.
Software Description:
- dovecot: IMAP and POP3 email server
Details:
It was discovered that Dovecot incorrectly handled some usernames. An attacker
could possibly use this issue to cause Dovecot to hang or crash, resulting in a
denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
dovecot-core 1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
dovecot-core 1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.3
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3258-1
CVE-2017-2669
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.3
