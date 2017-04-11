Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot (Aktualisierung)

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3828-2 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

April 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : dovecot



The Dovecot update issued as DSA-3828-1 introduced a regression, this

update reverts the backported patch. Further analysis by the Dovecot

team has shown that only versions starting from 2.2.26 are affected. For

reference, the original advisory text follows.



It was discovered that the Dovecot email server is vulnerable to a

denial of service attack. When the "dict" passdb and userdb are used

for user authentication, the username sent by the IMAP/POP3 client is

sent through var_expand() to perform %variable expansion. Sending

specially crafted %variable fields could result in excessive memory

usage causing the process to crash (and restart).



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:2.2.13-12~deb8u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your dovecot packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAljsq21fFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0SaJg/9G7KPGGC2l08PTHRUvJy2FQRG17bTouF8ZyHYL/ePqrx4aegxUq1+R8NB

lytcJMVmmm5zGFMfbOZw4SJ+CekOHIiRP7KPj2SHYZAvvZ9Kbcqw24BPD/tOnC6W

qsncxFuO0BLaU54ARoYQf1AHU4oQglJ/nogOuF/2LcQGiLHZ/08rsooQgbTlxdaj

sH9MOFduvtfUG9eIbTT6RTPe7bTDp/SA79EToVb9iQnXgZTzqYp8fRVRJawBlA4t

LHjnxaIvKBTyi+KvVwPOsQdtjjSeTe8pQN/YKEhZEll8NIzagDdJDj2IIGFlMRFN

8ISCF+nwWwKYd69pgxJhV0K1bFlqTEzN9beuOQ5I/bsrAGa1yY7bzXM7HtxWzulD

5vSRU19ivECJUMilJGIRynBn0irJ3/3a1y9DVATRcWLhNkKl7dHF7Z6OiQ31LXVW

nqLeYJm0vKXbC5MvBmAXKWjR3pM9g1OwDT6ne03DEBvD6pJTk4iUgfDa7LQsNey4

KoUrx+COoV6Mgo6XA5y4vSbF5orAQl5PswFpz64ZfX0Ccc9H5YflFYblu9EIRO1T

49xlnLBNu/48Lm5dTzuV37d6XsoPjm0WP3rUICR/rUA3R7gN1HSJLIdPee9M5+09

kk2T0TulCsLgCGm1SLxf3vMJ/vZvMO9XLOzvg8Ym4Ub4awRNmlQ=

=Z+en

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

