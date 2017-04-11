|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Denial of Service in dovecot (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|DSA-3828-2
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 11. April 2017, 14:25
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|Update von:
|Denial of Service in dovecot
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3828-2 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
April 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : dovecot
The Dovecot update issued as DSA-3828-1 introduced a regression, this
update reverts the backported patch. Further analysis by the Dovecot
team has shown that only versions starting from 2.2.26 are affected. For
reference, the original advisory text follows.
It was discovered that the Dovecot email server is vulnerable to a
denial of service attack. When the "dict" passdb and userdb are used
for user authentication, the username sent by the IMAP/POP3 client is
sent through var_expand() to perform %variable expansion. Sending
specially crafted %variable fields could result in excessive memory
usage causing the process to crash (and restart).
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:2.2.13-12~deb8u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your dovecot packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|