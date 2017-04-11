Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Pidgin

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for pidgin

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0973-1

Rating: important

References: #1009974 #1028835

Cross-References: CVE-2017-2640

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:





This update for pidgin to version 2.12.0 fixes the following issues:



This security issue was fixed:

- CVE-2017-2640: Out of bounds memory read in

purple_markup_unescape_entity (boo#1028835).



These non-security issues were fixed:

+ libpurple:

- Fix the use of uninitialised memory if running non-debug-enabled

versions of glib.

- Update AIM dev and dist ID's to new ones that were assigned by AOL.

- TLS certificate verification now uses SHA-256 checksums.

- Fix the SASL external auth for Freenode (boo#1009974).

- Remove the MSN protocol plugin. It has been unusable and dormant for

some time.

- Remove the Mxit protocol plugin. The service was closed at the end

ofSeptember 2016.

- Remove the MySpaceIM protocol plugin. The service has been defunct for

a long time (pidgin.im#15356).

- Remove the Yahoo! protocol plugin. Yahoo has completely reimplemented

their protocol, so this version is no longer

operable as of August 5th, 2016.

- Remove the Facebook (XMPP) account option. According to

https://developers.facebook.com/docs/chat the XMPP Chat API service

ended April 30th, 2015.

- Fix gnutls certificate validation errors that mainly affected Google.

+ General:

- Replace instances of d.pidgin.im with developer.pidgin.im and update

the urls to use https (pidgin.im#17036).

+ IRC:

- Fix an issue of messages being silently cut off at 500 characters.

Large messages are now split into parts and sent

one by one (pidgin.im#4753).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-457=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



libpurple-branding-openSUSE-42.2-3.3.2

libpurple-branding-upstream-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-lang-2.12.0-8.6.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



finch-2.12.0-8.6.1

finch-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1

finch-devel-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-devel-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-plugin-sametime-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-plugin-sametime-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-tcl-2.12.0-8.6.1

libpurple-tcl-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1

pidgin-2.12.0-8.6.1

pidgin-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1

pidgin-debugsource-2.12.0-8.6.1

pidgin-devel-2.12.0-8.6.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2640.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009974

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028835



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

