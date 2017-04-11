|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Pidgin
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for pidgin
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0973-1
Rating: important
References: #1009974 #1028835
Cross-References: CVE-2017-2640
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
This update for pidgin to version 2.12.0 fixes the following issues:
This security issue was fixed:
- CVE-2017-2640: Out of bounds memory read in
purple_markup_unescape_entity (boo#1028835).
These non-security issues were fixed:
+ libpurple:
- Fix the use of uninitialised memory if running non-debug-enabled
versions of glib.
- Update AIM dev and dist ID's to new ones that were assigned by AOL.
- TLS certificate verification now uses SHA-256 checksums.
- Fix the SASL external auth for Freenode (boo#1009974).
- Remove the MSN protocol plugin. It has been unusable and dormant for
some time.
- Remove the Mxit protocol plugin. The service was closed at the end
ofSeptember 2016.
- Remove the MySpaceIM protocol plugin. The service has been defunct for
a long time (pidgin.im#15356).
- Remove the Yahoo! protocol plugin. Yahoo has completely reimplemented
their protocol, so this version is no longer
operable as of August 5th, 2016.
- Remove the Facebook (XMPP) account option. According to
https://developers.facebook.com/docs/chat the XMPP Chat API service
ended April 30th, 2015.
- Fix gnutls certificate validation errors that mainly affected Google.
+ General:
- Replace instances of d.pidgin.im with developer.pidgin.im and update
the urls to use https (pidgin.im#17036).
+ IRC:
- Fix an issue of messages being silently cut off at 500 characters.
Large messages are now split into parts and sent
one by one (pidgin.im#4753).
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-457=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
libpurple-branding-openSUSE-42.2-3.3.2
libpurple-branding-upstream-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-lang-2.12.0-8.6.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
finch-2.12.0-8.6.1
finch-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1
finch-devel-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-devel-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-plugin-sametime-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-plugin-sametime-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-tcl-2.12.0-8.6.1
libpurple-tcl-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1
pidgin-2.12.0-8.6.1
pidgin-debuginfo-2.12.0-8.6.1
pidgin-debugsource-2.12.0-8.6.1
pidgin-devel-2.12.0-8.6.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2640.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009974
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028835
