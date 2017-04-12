Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in ghostscript
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in ghostscript
ID: FEDORA-2017-628b627eac
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 12. April 2017, 08:54
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7207

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-628b627eac

2017-04-11 13:44:04.084307

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : ghostscript

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 9.20

Release     : 8.fc26

URL         : http://www.ghostscript.com/

Summary     : A PostScript interpreter and renderer

Description :

Ghostscript is a set of software that provides a PostScript

interpreter, a set of C procedures (the Ghostscript library, which

implements the graphics capabilities in the PostScript language) and

an interpreter for Portable Document Format (PDF) files. Ghostscript

translates PostScript code into many common, bitmapped formats, like

those understood by your printer or screen. Ghostscript is normally

used to display PostScript files and to print PostScript files to

non-PostScript printers.



If you need to display PostScript files or print them to

non-PostScript printers, you should install ghostscript. If you

install ghostscript, you also need to install the ghostscript-fonts

package.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for

[CVE-2017-7207](https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434353).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1434497 - CVE-2017-7207 ghostscript: Null pointer dereference in
 mem_get_bits_rectangle() [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434497

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ghostscript' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


