Sicherheit: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
|Name:
|Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0893-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 11. April 2017, 16:50
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2668
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: 389-ds-base security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0893-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0893
Issue date: 2017-04-11
CVE Names: CVE-2017-2668
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The
base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)
server and command-line utilities for server administration.
Security Fix(es):
* An invalid pointer dereference flaw was found in the way 389-ds-base
handled LDAP bind requests. A remote unauthenticated attacker could use
this flaw to make ns-slapd crash via a specially crafted LDAP bind request,
resulting in denial of service. (CVE-2017-2668)
Red Hat would like to thank Joachim Jabs (F24) for reporting this issue.
Bug Fix(es):
* Previously, the "deref" plug-in failed to dereference attributes that
use
distinguished name (DN) syntax, such as "uniqueMember". With this
patch,
the "deref" plug-in can dereference such attributes and additionally
"Name
and Optional UID" syntax. As a result, the "deref" plug-in now
supports any
syntax. (BZ#1435365)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1435365 - Unable to dereference unqiemember attribute because it is dn [#UID]
not dn syntax
1436575 - CVE-2017-2668 389-ds-base: Remote crash via crafted LDAP messages
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):
i386:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm
i386:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):
i386:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2668
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFY7N/IXlSAg2UNWIIRAiBUAJ4ykhZNcxlF3y9gfQHLbGueh+Na3gCgm/Ne
c1D+MYouJwC/61SbXzibCM4=
=MEfN
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
