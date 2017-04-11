Sicherheit: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: 389-ds-base security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0893-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0893

Issue date: 2017-04-11

CVE Names: CVE-2017-2668

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The

base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)

server and command-line utilities for server administration.



Security Fix(es):



* An invalid pointer dereference flaw was found in the way 389-ds-base

handled LDAP bind requests. A remote unauthenticated attacker could use

this flaw to make ns-slapd crash via a specially crafted LDAP bind request,

resulting in denial of service. (CVE-2017-2668)



Red Hat would like to thank Joachim Jabs (F24) for reporting this issue.



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, the "deref" plug-in failed to dereference attributes that

use

distinguished name (DN) syntax, such as "uniqueMember". With this

patch,

the "deref" plug-in can dereference such attributes and additionally

"Name

and Optional UID" syntax. As a result, the "deref" plug-in now

supports any

syntax. (BZ#1435365)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1435365 - Unable to dereference unqiemember attribute because it is dn [#UID]

not dn syntax

1436575 - CVE-2017-2668 389-ds-base: Remote crash via crafted LDAP messages



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2668

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY7N/IXlSAg2UNWIIRAiBUAJ4ykhZNcxlF3y9gfQHLbGueh+Na3gCgm/Ne

c1D+MYouJwC/61SbXzibCM4=

=MEfN

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





