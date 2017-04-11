Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in 389-ds-base
ID: RHSA-2017:0893-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Di, 11. April 2017, 16:50
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2668

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: 389-ds-base security and bug fix update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0893-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0893
Issue date:        2017-04-11
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-2668 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The
base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)
server and command-line utilities for server administration.

Security Fix(es):

* An invalid pointer dereference flaw was found in the way 389-ds-base
handled LDAP bind requests. A remote unauthenticated attacker could use
this flaw to make ns-slapd crash via a specially crafted LDAP bind request,
resulting in denial of service. (CVE-2017-2668)

Red Hat would like to thank Joachim Jabs (F24) for reporting this issue.

Bug Fix(es):

* Previously, the "deref" plug-in failed to dereference attributes that
 use
distinguished name (DN) syntax, such as "uniqueMember". With this
 patch,
the "deref" plug-in can dereference such attributes and additionally
 "Name
and Optional UID" syntax. As a result, the "deref" plug-in now
 supports any
syntax. (BZ#1435365)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted
automatically.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1435365 - Unable to dereference unqiemember attribute because it is dn [#UID]
 not dn syntax
1436575 - CVE-2017-2668 389-ds-base: Remote crash via crafted LDAP messages

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):

Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):

Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm

x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):

i386:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):

i386:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.i686.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-91.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2668
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFY7N/IXlSAg2UNWIIRAiBUAJ4ykhZNcxlF3y9gfQHLbGueh+Na3gCgm/Ne
c1D+MYouJwC/61SbXzibCM4=
=MEfN
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
