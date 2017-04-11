Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
Di, 11. April 2017, 23:29
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0983-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1014136 #1015348 #1022555 #1026236 #1027519 
                    #1028235 #1029128 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for xen to version 4.7.2 fixes the following issues:

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest
     breakout (bsc#1030442).
   - XSA-206: Unprivileged guests issuing writes to xenstore were able to
     stall progress of the control domain or driver domain, possibly leading
     to a Denial of Service (DoS) of the entire host (bsc#1030144).
   - CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c
     allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite
     loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors
     (bsc#1028235).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1015348: libvirtd didn't not start during boot
   - bsc#1014136: kdump couldn't dump a kernel on SLES12-SP2 with Xen
     hypervisor.
   - bsc#1026236: Fixed paravirtualized performance
   - bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add"
   - bsc#1029827: Forward port xenstored
   - bsc#1029128: Make xen to really produce xen.efi with gcc48


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-572=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-572=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-572=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-devel-4.7.2_02-36.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-debugsource-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-doc-html-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-tools-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      xen-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-debugsource-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6505.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7228.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014136
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015348
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022555
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1026236
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028235
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029128
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029827
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030144
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030442

Werbung