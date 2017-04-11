Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0983-1

Rating: important

References: #1014136 #1015348 #1022555 #1026236 #1027519

#1028235 #1029128 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442



Cross-References: CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes

is now available.



This update for xen to version 4.7.2 fixes the following issues:



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest

breakout (bsc#1030442).

- XSA-206: Unprivileged guests issuing writes to xenstore were able to

stall progress of the control domain or driver domain, possibly leading

to a Denial of Service (DoS) of the entire host (bsc#1030144).

- CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c

allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite

loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors

(bsc#1028235).



These non-security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1015348: libvirtd didn't not start during boot

- bsc#1014136: kdump couldn't dump a kernel on SLES12-SP2 with Xen

hypervisor.

- bsc#1026236: Fixed paravirtualized performance

- bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add"

- bsc#1029827: Forward port xenstored

- bsc#1029128: Make xen to really produce xen.efi with gcc48





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-572=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-572=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-572=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-devel-4.7.2_02-36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



xen-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-debugsource-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-doc-html-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-tools-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-tools-domU-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



xen-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-debugsource-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.2_02-36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.2_02-36.1





