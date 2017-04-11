|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Denial of Service in dovecot (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3258-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 11. April 2017, 23:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2669
|Update von:
|Denial of Service in dovecot
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3258-2
April 11, 2017
dovecot regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
USN-3258-1 introduced a regression in Dovecot.
Software Description:
- dovecot: IMAP and POP3 email server
Details:
USN-3258-1 intended to fix a vulnerability in Dovecot. Further investigation
revealed that only Dovecot versions 2.2.26 and newer were affected by the
vulnerability. Additionally, the change introduced a regression when Dovecot
was configured to use the "dict" authentication database. This update
reverts
the change. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that Dovecot incorrectly handled some usernames. An attacker
could possibly use this issue to cause Dovecot to hang or crash, resulting in
a
denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
dovecot-core 1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.3
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
dovecot-core 1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.4
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3258-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3258-1
CVE-2017-2669
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.24-1ubuntu1.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dovecot/1:2.2.22-1ubuntu2.4
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
