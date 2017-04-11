|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in bouncycastle
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in bouncycastle
|ID:
|DSA-3829-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 11. April 2017, 23:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-6644
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3829-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
April 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : bouncycastle
CVE ID : CVE-2015-6644
Quan Nguyen discovered that a missing boundary check in the
Galois/Counter mode implementation of Bouncy Castle (a Java
implementation of cryptographic algorithms) may result in information
disclosure.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.49+dfsg-3+deb8u2.
For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been
fixed in version 1.54-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.54-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your bouncycastle packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=RACT
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|