Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in bouncycastle
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in bouncycastle
ID: DSA-3829-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Di, 11. April 2017, 23:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-6644

Package        : bouncycastle
CVE ID         : CVE-2015-6644

Quan Nguyen discovered that a missing boundary check in the
Galois/Counter mode implementation of Bouncy Castle (a Java
implementation of cryptographic algorithms) may result in information
disclosure.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.49+dfsg-3+deb8u2.

For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been
fixed in version 1.54-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.54-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your bouncycastle packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
