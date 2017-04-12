Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in flatpak

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : flatpak

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 0.8.5

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://flatpak.org/

Summary : Application deployment framework for desktop apps

Description :

flatpak is a system for building, distributing and running sandboxed desktop

applications on Linux. See https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/SandboxedApps for

more information.



Update Information:



flatpak 0.8.5 release. For details, see

https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/0.8.5

