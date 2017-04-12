Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in flatpak
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in flatpak
ID: FEDORA-2017-174cb400d7
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 12. April 2017, 08:49
Referenzen: https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/0.8.5

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-174cb400d7

2017-04-11 13:42:50.611158

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : flatpak

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 0.8.5

Release     : 1.fc24

URL         : http://flatpak.org/

Summary     : Application deployment framework for desktop apps

Description :

flatpak is a system for building, distributing and running sandboxed desktop

applications on Linux. See https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/SandboxedApps for

more information.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



flatpak 0.8.5 release. For details, see

https://github.com/flatpak/flatpak/releases/tag/0.8.5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade flatpak' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


