Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in RT-Preempt-Realtime-Patch

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel-rt security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0932-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise MRG for RHEL-6

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0932

Issue date: 2017-04-12

CVE Names: CVE-2016-8650 CVE-2016-9793 CVE-2017-2618

CVE-2017-2636 CVE-2017-6074

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel-rt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise MRG 2.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2 - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel-rt packages provide the Real Time Linux Kernel, which enables

fine-tuning for systems with extremely high determinism requirements.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition flaw was found in the N_HLDC Linux kernel driver when

accessing n_hdlc.tbuf list that can lead to double free. A local,

unprivileged user able to set the HDLC line discipline on the tty device

could use this flaw to increase their privileges on the system.

(CVE-2017-2636, Important)



* A use-after-free flaw was found in the way the Linux kernel's Datagram

Congestion Control Protocol (DCCP) implementation freed SKB (socket buffer)

resources for a DCCP_PKT_REQUEST packet when the IPV6_RECVPKTINFO option is

set on the socket. A local, unprivileged user could use this flaw to alter

the kernel memory, allowing them to escalate their privileges on the

system. (CVE-2017-6074, Important)



* A flaw was found in the Linux kernel key management subsystem in which a

local attacker could crash the kernel or corrupt the stack and additional

memory (denial of service) by supplying a specially crafted RSA key. This

flaw panics the machine during the verification of the RSA key.

(CVE-2016-8650, Moderate)



* A flaw was found in the Linux kernel's implementation of setsockopt for

the SO_{SND|RCV}BUFFORCE setsockopt() system call. Users with non-namespace

CAP_NET_ADMIN are able to trigger this call and create a situation in which

the sockets sendbuff data size could be negative. This could adversely

affect memory allocations and create situations where the system could

crash or cause memory corruption. (CVE-2016-9793, Moderate)



* A flaw was found in the Linux kernel's handling of clearing SELinux

attributes on /proc/pid/attr files. An empty (null) write to this file can

crash the system by causing the system to attempt to access unmapped kernel

memory. (CVE-2017-2618, Moderate)



Red Hat would like to thank Alexander Popov for reporting CVE-2017-2636;

Andrey Konovalov (Google) for reporting CVE-2017-6074; and Ralf Spenneberg

for reporting CVE-2016-8650. The CVE-2017-2618 issue was discovered by Paul

Moore (Red Hat Engineering).



Bug Fix(es):



* The kernel-rt packages have been upgraded to version 3.10.0-514.rt56.219,

which provides a number of bug fix updates over the previous version.

(BZ#1429613)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1395187 - CVE-2016-8650 kernel: Null pointer dereference via keyctl

1402013 - CVE-2016-9793 kernel: Signed overflow for SO_{SND|RCV}BUFFORCE

1419916 - CVE-2017-2618 kernel: Off-by-one error in selinux_setprocattr

(/proc/self/attr/fscreate)

1423071 - CVE-2017-6074 kernel: use after free in dccp protocol

1428319 - CVE-2017-2636 kernel: Race condition access to n_hdlc.tbuf causes

double free in n_hdlc_release()

1429613 - update the MRG 2.5.z 3.10 kernel-rt sources



6. Package List:



MRG Realtime for RHEL 6 Server v.2:



Source:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-rt-doc-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.noarch.rpm

kernel-rt-firmware-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-rt-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debug-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-trace-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-debuginfo-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm

kernel-rt-vanilla-devel-3.10.0-514.rt56.219.el6rt.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8650

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9793

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2618

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2636

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6074

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY7jhEXlSAg2UNWIIRAnj9AJ9Cc3tBqUeEtUD4NNjZPWRRMQrUbACePqcM

HMWFKmmrPR5wDrIGCofQ9rs=

=9p44

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





