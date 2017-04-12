Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in python-sleekxmpp
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in python-sleekxmpp
ID: FEDORA-2017-68bd2a916e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 12. April 2017, 17:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5591

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-68bd2a916e

2017-04-12 14:49:17.171378

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : python-sleekxmpp

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 1.3.2

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : https://github.com/fritzy/SleekXMPP

Summary     : Flexible XMPP client/component/server library for Python

Description :

SleekXMPP is a flexible XMPP library for python that allows you to

create clients, components or servers for the XMPP protocol. Plug-ins

can be create to cover every current or future XEP.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Update to latest upstream release 1.3.2 to fix CVE-2017-5591 (rhbz#1421077)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1421077 - CVE-2017-5591 python-sleekxmpp: User impersonation
 vulnerability [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1421077

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-sleekxmpp' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

16
In­stant Mes­sen­ger Wire legt Ser­ver­-Qu­el­len offen

0
Eclip­se ar­bei­tet an EPLv2

5
OpenBSD 6.1 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen vor­ge­stellt

9
Ubu­ntu Snaps of­fi­zi­ell in Fe­do­ra

0
Open-Worl­d-Platt­for­mer »Yoo­ka-Lay­lee« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Aus­blick auf Post­greSQL 10

0
Mo­zil­la ver­gibt wei­te­re 365.000 US-Dol­lar an Open-Sour­ce-Pro­jek­te

9
Erste Forks von Unity 8

10
Tiny Core 8.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

4
Me­di­a-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on OpenELEC 8.0 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung